Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport Authority approved applying for additional grant funds related to COVID-19.
At Wednesday’s meeting, airport Manager Dick Shaffer reported he received notification that the airport is eligible for $31,500 in grant funds. The monies must be used for repairs, rehabilitation or improvements to the airport’s terminal or hangars. The funding requires a 25 percent match making the airport’s share $10,500.
He recommended the authority apply for the grant.
Members authorized applying for the grant noting funds would be initially spent on the terminal to repair the roof vents, one of which is leaking, replace drywall, painting and tile repair. If funds are leftover, the monies would be to rehabilitate the airport’s hangar.
Members also authorized contacting its consulting engineer, GAI Consultants Inc., DuBois, to begin preparing specifications for the project.
This is the round of COVID-19 related funding the airport has been eligible for. Recently the authority was notified the airport was eligible for $300,000 in monies from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act.
The authority approved using the funds to replace its 1989 Caterpillar loader with a new 920 Caterpillar small wheel loader, two snow plows and a snow blower at a cost of $266,000 from Cleveland Brothers, Clearfield. The loader, plows and blower will be purchased through the state’s cooperative purchasing program, COSTARS.