Clearfield Hobby Garden Club officers and flower show committee members are from left: President J. Duane Test, Secretary and flower show co-chairwoman Roberta Robbins, Kathy Graham, Corresponding Secretary Shirley Snyder and Dottie Crissman. Co-Chairwoman Mary Hurd, Vice President Brenda Rumfola, Treasurer Lois Mitchell and Karen Miller are absent from the photo.
Clearfield Hobby Garden Club flower show co-chairwomen Mary Hurd and Roberta Robbins, flower show committee, and officers and members invite the public to participate and attend its 60th annual flower show scheduled for Saturday, July 20, at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church. The church is located at 119 N. Second St, Clearfield. The show will open for public viewing from 1-4 p.m. in Westminster Hall.
There is no charge to enter arrangements to attend the flower show. The show’s theme is “Diamond Jubilee” and is presented in honor of the founding members of the Hobby Garden Club of Clearfield. Entries will be accepted in Westminster Hall on Friday, July 19, from 6-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 20, from 8:30-10:15 p.m.
Member’s homegrown plants will be available for purchase during the Flower Show. The cost is a donation. The club will donate receipts from flower sales to the local food banks. Club member Kathy Graham is chairwoman for the flower sale.
The Judge for the flower show is Ron Reiter from Curwensville. Reiter owns Curwensville Florist. He is a graduate of Hixson’s School of Floral Design, Cleveland, Ohio.
There are three categories in the flower show: horticulture, adult and children. The number and title assigned to the entries are called classes. Entries in each class will be displayed as a group on a table. Monetary awards will be presented for best of show, people’s choice award and in each Class for first, second and third place. The awards are provided through the Clearfield Hobby Garden Club, members, sponsors, and memorial donations.
Booklets containing all show information, rules and entry forms are at the following locations, Clearfield Agway, Clearfield YMCA, The Flower Folks, Tammy’s Garden, Joseph and ElizabethShaw Public Library, Curwensville Feed Store, Curwensville Florist, Bonnie’s Greenhouse, Gary Williams Beauty Salon, Philipsburg, Philipsburg Library, or by calling Test at 236-2901.
Pre-entry forms are available in the flower show booklets. The entry form should be filled out and mailed to Betty Test by Monday, July 15. By pre-entering participants will be entered in the flower show. Tags will be waiting for participants to pick up when they bring their entries Friday, July 19, or Saturday, July 20.
For those who have not registered ahead of time, there will be entry forms available Friday evening and Saturday morning at the registration table for participants to fill out when entering arrangements. Flowers and plants arriving after 10:15 a.m. will not be judged but will be displayed on a separate table. Guests may enter Westminster Hall, where the flower show will be held, through doors at the back of the church. On-street parking is free on Saturdays in downtown Clearfield.
Refreshments will be available under the direction of Shirley Snyder. Door Prizes will be awarded at 3 p.m. Music will be provided by Zaneth Casteel. Educational and creative displays will include Test with Creative Flower Arranging and Nancy Fye with Making Bows from Ribbon. Other displays by members will be available for viewing.