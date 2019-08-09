The Clearfield Hobby Garden Club’s 60th annual flower show was held Saturday, July 20, at Clearfield Presbyterian Church’s Westminster Hall. The theme is “Diamond Jubilee” in honor of the show’s 60th anniversary. Prizes for the first place winners in each flower arrangement category were sponsored by area businesses, individuals and some by the club’s members.
Horticulture winners are: tea roses, Dottie McBride, Clearfield, first place; and J. Duane Test, Curwensville, second.
Other Roses: Janet Cowder, Clearfield, first and Nancy Fye, Morrisdale, second.
Zinnias: Lois Mitchell, Glen Richey, first; Suzette Smith, Glen Richey, second; and J. Duane Test, third.
Dahlia: Lois Mitchell, first; Suzette Smith, second.
Lilies: Nancy Fye, first; Brenda Rumfola, Curwensville, second; and Janet Cowder, third.
Hydrangea: Dottie McBride, first; Karen Miller, Clearfield, second; and Janet Cowder, third.
Adult flower arrangement categories: Best of show, in memory of Millie Mayersky by Bert Robbins, $50, won by Lois Mitchell.
People’s Choice, in memory of Bonnie Harding by April Albright, $25, won by Debbie Garito of Clearfield.
Crystal Vase, single rose, in honor of Emma Test, by J. Duane and Betty Test, $25, won by J. Duane Test. Dottie McBride received second and Janet Cowder, third.
Jewel Box, fall colors, sponsored by the club, $25, won by Lois Mitchell. Linda Schultz of Clearfield received second.
Golden glow, orange, yellow and red, sponsored by the club, $25, won by Linda Schultz. Melissa Stockwell of Clearfield received second and Kathy Graham, Clearfield, third.
Pearls and Lace, all white, in memory of her parents by Betty Fida, $25, won by J. Duane Test. Linda Schultz received second and Janet Cowder, third.
Jade Garden, herbs, sponsored by the club, $25. won by Suzette Smith, Glen Richey.
Teardrop Necklace, flowering hanging basket, sponsored by Nancy Fye, $25, won by J. Duane Test. Cindy Barbara received second and Karen Miller, third.
Precious Pendant, non-flowering hanging basket, in memory of family by Arleatha Hurd, $25, won by Dottie Crissman. J. Duane Test received second.
Turquoise Desert, succulents or cactus, in memory of Richard Payton by Mary Hurd, $25, won by J. Duane Test. Debbie Garito received second and Geraldine Erb, third.
Opal Essence, wild flowers, in memory of Carmen Collins by Shirley Snyder, $25, won by Suzette Smith. Zaneth Casteel of Clearfield received second, and Richard Mitchell of Glen Richey, third.
Twenty-Four Karat Collection, vegetables, sponsored by Elizabeth Evans, registered dietician, $25, won by J. Duane Test.
Little Gems, miniature, in memory of Dalton and Tersa Potter by Janet Klees, $25, won by J. Duane Test. Linda Schultz received second and Kathy Graham, third.
Amethyst Angel, African violet, in memory of Gerald and Ruth Bressler by Elaine Russell, $25, won by Lois Mitchell. Dottie McBride received second and Dottie Crissman, third.
Rose Gold, rose arrangement, in memory of Esther Long by Donna Porter, $25, won by J. Duane Test.
Moonstone Mist, dried flowers, in honor of Elbert and Jean Harshberger by Kathy Mosier, $25, won by Kathy Graham. Melissa Stockwell received second and J. Duane Test, third.
Emerald Dream, variety of green plants in a container, sponsored by the club, $25, won by Zaneth Casteel.
Ruby Red, all red arrangement, sponsored by Linnie Potter, $25, won by Lois Mitchell. Zaneth Casteel received second, and Nancy Fye of Morrisdale, third.
Quartz Quilt, flowering potted plant, in memory of Helen Beauseigneur by Keith Beauseigneur, $25, won by Cindy Barbara. Lois Mitchell received second and Nancy Fye, third.
Garden Agate, non-flowering potted plant, sponsored by the club, $25, won by Karen Miller. Suzette Smith received second.
Shimmering Sapphire, red white and blue arrangement, in memory of Michael and Matilda DeStefano by Janise DeStefano, $25, won by Lois Mitchell. J. Duane Test received second.
Diamond Jubilee, diamond anniversary theme, in memory of Rita Jacobson by Suzette Smith and Lois Mitchell, $25, won by Linda Schultz. Lois Mitchell received second and J. Duane Test, third.
Children’s categories, Charm Bracelet, flowering arrangement or potted flower, in memory of Donald Casteel by Denny and Karen Miller, $10, won by Aria Reese, Clearfield. Second place was received by Tayah Rees of Clearfield and third, Rya Rees of Clearfield.
Like a Diamond in the Sky, wild flower arrangement, sponsored by Shirley Evans, $10. won by Sydney Evans. Emmaline Stockwell of Clearfield received second and Lily Stockwell, third.
Princess Cut, fruits and vegetables arrangement, sponsored by Denny and Karen Miller, no entries received.
Door prizes were awarded. A flower bucket donated by Sue Buck was won by Donna Porter, Clearfield; afghan donated by a club member was won by Ruth Wright, Clearfield; a quilt donated by Rusti Bell was won by Terri Henderson, Clearfield; a wreath donated by Jackie G. was won by Zaneth Casteel; art work donated by B.R. was won by Bert Robbins, Olanta; kid’s fairy planter donated by Bert Robbins was won by Rya Reese; and a terrarium donated by Bert Robbins was won by Kathy Stabile.
Also a breakfast maker donated by Bert Robbins was won by Phyllis High; a lantern light donated by Shirley Snyder was won by Paula Henderson of Clearfield; a lantern light donated by Shirley Snyder was won by Paula Henderson, Clearfield; a wine basket donated by Joan Domico was won by Lynn Robbins, Olanta; a pendant donated by Zalno’s Jewelers was won by Janet Cowder, Clearfield; a flower arrangement donated by J. Duane Test was won by Ron Sayers; a hair care basket donated by Joan Domico was won by Tayah Rees; a water color painted and donated by Dottie Crissman was won by Cindy Peterson, Clearfield; jewelry donated by Shirley Evans was won by Mary Herald; and cookbooks donated by B.R. was won by Angi Levis.