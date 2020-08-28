Clearfield Hobby Garden Club’s 61st annual flower show is another event that has been canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Club President J. Duane Test announced Friday that the show, which had been rescheduled from July to Saturday, Sept. 19 has been called off for 2020.
“This is the first time, we’ve ever had to cancel,” he told The Progress, adding, “It’s a shame because the flowers are beautiful this year.”
The show is open annually to the public both to compete and attend. The show has three categories: horticulture, adult and children. It is sponsored by the club to showcase the beautiful floral and greenery arrangements and single specimens in gardens throughout Clearfield County.
Test said the show could not go on with the pandemic’s many health and safety restrictions and requirements.
He said club members are already at work on the 2021 show. The date for the event will be announced.