The state Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania State Police celebrated Love the Bus Wednesday at Clearfield Area Elementary School.
Love the Bus is a program highlighting the importance of the role school bus drivers play in education at local schools.
“The 40,000 licensed bus drivers in Pennsylvania are a huge part of teaching students because they get them to school safely every day, said Community Service Officer for Troop C Bruce Morris. “This is our way of thanking them and helping to make their jobs easier by teaching everyone about school bus safety,” Morris explained.
During the celebration held at Clearfield, students received valentines that they were able to give to their bus drivers to say thank you. Officers also reviewed with students procedures for staying safe while on or near a school bus.
PennDOT Community Relations Officer Tim Nebgen said Love the Bus is not just for students, it can serve as a reminder for motorists to obey the state’s School Bus Stopping Law.
“The law states motorists must stop at least 10 feet away from buses whose red lights are flashing and its stop arm extended. Motorists meeting or overtaking a stopped bus or approaching an intersection where a school bus is stopped must stop their vehicles until the bus’ red lights are no longer flashing, the stop arm is withdrawn and all children have reached a safe location. If a physical barrier such as a grassy median, guide rail or concrete median separates oncoming traffic from a school bus, motorists in the opposite lanes may proceed without stopping,” Nebgen said.
Tips offered by Morris to the students included:
- While waiting for the bus stay away from traffic and line up at least five giant steps away from the curb.
- Never run after the bus if it has already left the bus stop.
- Don’t push while boarding or getting off the bus.
- Always walk at least 10 feet in front of the bus when crossing so that the school bus driver can see you. Never cross the street behind the bus.
- While the school bus is moving remain in your seat. Never put your head, arms or hands out of the window.
- Never play with the emergency exits. Backpacks, band instruments or sports equipment should block the bus’ aisle or emergency exits. In the event of an emergency listen to the bus driver and follow instructions.