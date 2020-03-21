Clearfield County officials are waiting on word from Gov. Tom Wolf and other commonwealth agencies concerning the status of the upcoming April 28 presidential primary election.
Recently there has been talk about the possibility of moving the primary because of fears of COVID-19 Coronavirus. On Tuesday, Ohio postponed its primary just hours before the polls were set to open to avoid voters’ and poll workers’ possible exposure to the virus. Other states have followed suite and others are currently considering rescheduling primaries.
Earlier this week, Gov. Wolf said he was unsure whether the date would be changed and said — given the virus’ potential impact on the primary — officials were considering what should be done in the commonwealth.
Clearfield County Commissioners said Friday they have not received any new information on the primary’s standing.
“Obviously we will wait to see what the commonwealth will do. We know there are concerns about COVID-19,” Commissioner John Sobel said.