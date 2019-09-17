MORRISDALE — Officials representing Clearfield County townships of the second class will convene Friday, Oct. 4 at Gethsemane United Methodist Church for the annual fall county convention.
The purpose of annual convention is to provide township officials with up-to-date information to help them better serve their residents and provide them an opportunity to exchange ideas on local government issues.
The convention will feature a wide range of speakers, including Holly Fishel, director of research and policy development of the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors. Fishel will talk about legislation affecting townships of the second class, association programs and services for townships, and issues of major importance to townships and their residents.
The State Association of Township Supervisors represents Pennsylvania’s 1,453 townships of the second class, 30 of which are located in Clearfield County.
Other speakers who will address the township officials include: State Rep. Tommy Sankey, state Rep. Matt Gabler, the Governor’s Center for Local Government Services Terri Cunkle and Tom Kronenwetter, 2020 Census representative Heather Conrad, North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission representative Barry Mayes and PA First Net representative Sharon LeGrande.