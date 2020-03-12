Those feeling slightly apprehensive about utilizing the county’s new voting system to casting their ballots in the upcoming primary can test the system before the April 28 general primary.
Clearfield County’s Election Office has scheduled three sessions this month for voters to become comfortable for the process ahead of the official experience.
The first is set for the Clearfield County Courthouse Courtroom No. 1, 1 N. Second St., Clearfield, Wednesday, March 18 at 6 p.m.
The second will be held at Parkside Community Center, 120 N. Park St., DuBois,Thursday, March 19 at 6 p.m.
The third is scheduled for the Houtzdale Fire Co.’s hall, 601 Good St., Houtzdale, Tuesday, March 24 at 6 p.m.
The county recently purchased new voting equipment from ES&S of Omaha, Neb. and also hired the company to print ballots for the county’s 2020 primary and general elections. The change was made to allow Clearfield County to be compliant with new standards from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for voting systems that produce a paper record that can be verified by the voter and audited by county election officials. The county did away with touch-screen voting booths in favor of machines that produce a paper trail. It also purchased 254 new voting booths including 70 Americans with Disabilities accessible booths.
Commissioner Dave Glass said the work sessions are a perfect place for Clearfield County voters to see a demonstration of the new machines and try them out for themselves.
“The county is switching to a paper ballot system. Experienced voters haven’t seen this type of a system for 15 years and some newer voters have never seen it,” he explained.
He said voters will be required to scan their own ballots into the machine so as to protect the privacy of their vote. “Nobody will see the ballots except the voter themselves. Their privacy is well assured,” Glass explained, adding “It’s important people understand the process. The commissioners want to ensure all ballots count.”
He encouraged all voters to come to one of the work sessions so that they are ready to vote in the 2020 general primary.
“The commissioners are encouraging everyone to vote with this new system at the spring primary. This is the perfect time to check the equipment out ahead of what we know will be a busy fall event.”
Glass said the county has also stocked up on hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes in the event to cut down on the possibility of spreading germs.
“Precinct workers have been instructed to be constantly cleaning both the scanners and the voting booths,” he said.
Commissioner Tony Scotto encouraged county voters to attend the workshops.
“They will be very informative and allow voters to feel comfortable about the new process.”