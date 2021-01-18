Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority held its annual reorganizational meeting recently and elected Bonnie Reinke to continue as chairwoman.
Shawn Arbaugh was elected vice chairman. Debra Finkbeiner will remain as the authority’s secretary and Edwena Eger, treasurer.
Victoria Beck, Mike Gill and Christopher Hoover are the other members of the authority.
Meetings will continue to be held every other month on the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Clearfield County Commissioner’s conference room in the county’s administrative offices building. The dates are March 11, May 13, July 8, Sept. 9 and Nov. 11.
Shiann McGovern will continue as the authority’s solicitor. The board approved seeking proposals for an auditing firm. Offers received will be considered at the authority’s March meeting.