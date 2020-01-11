Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority held its reorganizational meeting Thursday. Bonnie Reinke was retained as chairwoman and Mike Gill as assistant chairman.
Debra Finkbeiner will continue as secretary and Edwena Eger, treasurer. Victoria Beck and Chris Hoover are the other authority members. A vacancy currently exists for the board’s remaining seat.
The board set its meeting schedule as the second Thursday during the months of March, May, July, September and November at 7 p.m. in the conference room in the Clearfield County Administrative Building, 212 E. Locust St., Clearfield.
The board accepted a letter of resignation from long-time Solicitor Ann B. Wood, effective Dec. 31.Members authorized sending requests for proposals to several law firms recommended by Wood. The board also authorized retaining Brent Thomas as the auditor of its financial records.