The Clearfield County Salary Board tabled a request from the Clearfield County Court Administrator to revise the title of a court system position.
The petition from F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III asked the board to convert an existing temporary position for the jury coordinator/law librarian to a permanent position not to exceed 1,000 hours during the initial year, saying the change would allow the job to carry over into 2021.
Bell told the board the issue of whether to revise the status was brought up during a budget hearing, noting the previous jury coordinator law librarian retired and the board approved a temporary position in the interim. The temporary jury coordinator/law librarian works one day per week.
“There has been an explosion in the case load due to COVID-19 and a request to move Centralized Court out of the (Clearfield County) Jail will create more work. I am just concerned the position will carry over into the new year and then we will see how it goes,” Bell told the board.
Controller Tom Adamson expressed his concern about the use of the word permanent in the title.
“I am afraid if we say permanent we will have it for all time,” Adamson said.
Commissioner Dave Glass noted, “I have no problem extending the position into 2021, but if we make it permanent it could end up having consequences we don’t want.”
The board also approved a request from the county’s Domestic Relations Office to create an additional conference officer position, effective retroactive to Oct. 20 and collapse a conference officer position, effective Oct. 30. The lapse in dates is for training, the board heard.
A request was also approved to create a position of fiscal assistant for the county’s Children and Youth Services, effective Tuesday, Nov. 10. The salary is $12.10 per hour.