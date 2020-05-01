Clearfield County residents who are registered to vote may cast their ballots in person at their municipality’s polling places in the June 2 primary.
County Director of Elections Dawn Graham told The Progress her office has received numerous inquiries from residents who are uncertain about whether they are able to vote at their local precincts.
“We’ve had a lot of calls where people think there is not going to be in-person voting for the primary. Going to your local polling place is still an option,” she explained.
The office has also received 3,200 requests from residents for absentee and mail-in ballots for the upcoming general primary election — more than five times the 600 requests the county’s election department has received for absentee ballots for prior presidential elections.
“We have never had this many requests,” Graham said.
Some of the voter confusion may lie with the fact that Pennsylvania, until Friday, had been on a stay-at-home order from Gov. Tom Wolf to stop the spread of COVID-19. On Friday, Gov. Wolf elevated the state from red to yellow on May 8, meaning some restrictions have been lifted.
Graham said unless something changes, that she is currently not aware of, all of the county’s polling places will be open and prepared for voters to make their candidate choices on June 2.
“As of right now there are no polling places closed in any precincts,” Graham said.
Graham did note Burnside Borough voters will be voting in a different location for the primary. The borough’s polling place will be held for the upcoming primary only at the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Burnside located on West Maple Street.
Normally borough voters cast their ballots at the Burnside United Methodist Church. However, the church is currently under repair after it was damaged by a blaze last month at a nearby home.