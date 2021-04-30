HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported an increase of 34 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
There were no county deaths reported.
In the tri-county region, Jefferson County reported six new cases and Elk County reported four cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 12,528 cases and 323 deaths
- Cambria — 13,759 cases and 418 deaths
- Centre — 16,325 cases and 220 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,172 cases and 137 deaths
- Elk — 2,804 cases and 38 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,203 cases and 95 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 4,607 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,151,005. Please note, a lab submitted just under 300 test results dating back to December 2020. Also, another lab submitted a large file of test results that were collected within the last three days.
There are 2,318 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 522 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is starting to come down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16 stood at 8.6%.
As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 29, there were 39 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,218 deaths attributed to COVID-19.