HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 17 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, which was a combined total for Sunday and Monday.
Centre County reported 81 cases, Blair reported 41, Jefferson reported 18, Cambria reported 21 and Elk reported four.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 1,186 cases and 27 deaths
- Cambria — 1,035 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 4,070 cases and 16 deaths
- Clearfield — 451 cases and 7 deaths
- Elk — 155 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 180 cases and 4 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 1,407 new cases on Monday in addition to 1,666 new cases reported Sunday, Oct. 25 for a two-day total of 3,073 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 195,695. Daily increases are now comparable with what was seen in April 2020.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Oct. 19 and Oct. 25 is 241,113 with 10,410 positive cases. There were 34,763 test results reported to the department through Oct. 24 and 26,683 test results reported to the department through Oct. 25.
There were 12 new deaths reported Sunday, Oct. 25, and seven new deaths reported for Monday, Oct. 26 for a total of 8,673 deaths attributed to COVID-19.