Clearfield County’s many and varied destinations may no longer be top-secret. Recently, Visit Clearfield County was notified by the website GetawayMavens.com, the county was named fourth on its list of the top 20 popular weekend destinations in the northeast U.S. Clearfield County bested the Laurel Highlands, No. 7, and Lancaster, No. 14.
The ranking criteria was determined by the number of page views as determined by Google Analytics, a service offered by Google that tracks and reports website traffic. Getaway Mavens has been bringing its readers the list of popular weekend destinations for more than six years. Some 500 sites between Virginia and Maine are included in the list, according to information on its website.
Visit Clearfield County Director Josiah Jones, said of the ranking, “It’s amazing. It’s impressive to be ranked No. 4.”
He said Clearfield County has for several years been bringing encouraging journalists who write for a travel blog or publications through the Mid-Atlantic Tourism Public Relations Alliance to visit and tell about their experiences. The Alliance, a unit of regional tourism partners from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C. and West Virginia, serves travel journalists by offering them diverse resources for their stories.
Jones said since Visit Clearfield has been involved with MATPRA there have been a number of its writers visit Clearfield County and then write about their experiences.
“When I came on board (as director) one of the things I wanted was to network with travel writers. I made a big push to get travel writers here in Clearfield County. Since then we’ve had some from locations up and down the east coast and the midwest and some of them have made return trips. We consistently get four to five a year,” he said.
Many of those writers have their own blogs and fanbase.
“Their work has boosted the county’s status and highlighted awareness about our attractions,” Jones said. “It has also increased the county’s marketability. The more Visit Clearfield County does to host these writers, the more stories we are getting out there and the more people are becoming aware of what we have in the county. The writers are intrigued and curious to see what Clearfield County has to offer.”
Jones said when he presents an itinerary, many of the journalists who have visit have three requests. “They want to visit Bilger’s Rocks, the Depot at Doolittle’s and the elk. The writers love these three things.”
In addition to these draws, writers have also visited and written about local art galleries, fine dining restaurants, wineries and breweries in addition to the Grice Museum and long-time businesses.
When asked if he was surprised by the ranking, Jones said, “It was not a surprise to me. I live in Clearfield County and its my job to encourage people to come here. A lot of Clearfield County residents might be surprised though.”
He said the word is spreading about the county’s many attractions and beautiful scenery.
“It is much easier for people to find Clearfield County,” Jones said.” Our biggest objective has been raising the awareness that the county does have many tourism opportunities and that Clearfield County is special.”
Jones said he plans to post the information on Visit Clearfield County’s website.
“We will use this information for marketing purposes and on our social media,” Jones said. “I believe it will help us to grow our numbers. We are excited about the future of our social media. It’s a big factor in tourism and helps us market outside the county. Clearfield County is still a secret but it’s starting to gain some much-needed awareness. I am excited about this. Our numbers for visitors are the best they have been two years in a row. It’s a credit to marketing and the effort devoted to bringing bus tours here.”
Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority Chairwoman Susan Williams told Jones at Wednesday’s CCRTA meeting “the ranking is a testament to what you have been doing in getting travel writers here. It just shows that copy never dies and that writers have their followers and when those followers see that information they want to come here.”