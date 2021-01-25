CURWENSVILLE — Mobile Services Outreach Coordinator Rachael Bailey of the| Clearfield County Public Library has announced the mobile services unit’s schedule for February.
Monday, Feb. 1, New Washington United Methodist Church, New Washington, 2:30 –4 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 2, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, noon to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 3, Leyo’s Supermarket, Coalport, 1- 1:30 p.m.; and Madera Firehall, 2 –3:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 8, Salem United Methodist Church, DuBois, 2:30 –4 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 9, The Rock United Methodist Church, West Decatur, 2 –4:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 10, Penfield U-Haul, noon to 1 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 11, Frenchville VFW, 3:15 –4 p.m.
There will be no stops on Monday, Feb. 15, because of President’s Day.
Tuesday, Feb. 16, Mahaffey Firehall, 2:30 –4 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 22, New Washington United Methodist Church, 2:30 –4 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 23, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, noon to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 24, Leyo’s Supermarket, Coalport, 1-1:30 p.m.; and Madera Firehall, 2 -3:30 p.m.