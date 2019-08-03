CURWENSVILLE — Clearfield County Public Library, Curwensville, has noted the stops in August for its new mobile services unit.
They are: Thursday, Aug. 15, Parker Dam State Park, Penfield, 1-3 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 16, Marion Manor, Curwensville, 10:30 a.m., and Knickerbocker Villa, Clearfield, 11 a.m. to noon; Tuesday, Aug. 20, Center for Active Living, Mahaffey Firehall, 10-11 a.m., and Mint Condition, Grampian, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 21, Boggs Township Municipal Building, West Decatur, 1-3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, Rockton Park, Rockton, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Brady Township Community Center, Luthersburg, 1:30-3 p.m.; and Wednesday, Aug. 28, Center for Active Living, Coalport, 10 a.m. to noon, and Bigler Park, Madera, 4-6 p.m.
Those who want to apply for a library card at a mobile service unit stop must provide a current telephone number, current street address, photo identification card and proof of address. Acceptable proof of identification includes a driver’s license, state identification card with photograph or school identification. Acceptable proof of address is mail that is not of a personal nature. Applicants under age 18 without photo identification must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who has photo identification and proof of address. The application card must be signed by the parent or legal guardian.