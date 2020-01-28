CURWENSVILLE — Clearfield County Public Library has announced its mobile services unit’s stops for February.
They are:
- Monday, Feb. 3, Kylertown Senior Center, public stop, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; and Goshen Township building, 2:30-4:45 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 4, Mahaffey Firehall, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., knitting class, 11 a.m. to noon.
- Wednesday, Feb. 5, Houtzdale Family Service Center, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 10, Salem United Methodist Church, 3:30-5:30 p.m., story and craft hour, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 11, Glendale Valley Spirit and Truth Church, Irvona, noon to 2 p.m.; and Westover Grace United Methodist Church, 3-5 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 12, Coalport Center for Active Living, public stop, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; and Madera Firehall, 3-6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 18, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 19, Penfield U-Haul Center, 3-5 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 24, Kylertown Center for Active Living, public stop, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; and Goshen Township building, 2:30-2:45 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 25, Mahaffey Firehall, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., knitting class, 11 a.m. to noon.
Wednesday, Feb. 26, Houtzdale Family Service Center, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.