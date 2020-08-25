Clearfield County’s Elections Office is hoping to clarify confusion for the county’s registered voters requesting mail-in ballots for the upcoming general election Nov. 3.
County Director of Elections Dawn Graham and Commissioner Dave Glass said they have seen numerous applications submitted by the same resident requesting mail-in ballots.
“Lots of groups are sending out applications but residents only need to fill out one and send it to the county’s election office to get their mail-in ballot,” Graham said.
She said last week the county received 130 applications and of that number, 40 were duplicates.
Glass suggests residents either use the application for a mail-in ballot found on the county’s website, www.clearfieldco.org, or apply through the votespa.com which is the Department of State’s website.
“I’m strongly recommending people apply online for mail-in ballots,” Glass said.
He also suggested residents who do want to vote by mail-in ballot not to wait until the Oct. 27 deadline to apply for one. He said if residents wait until that date, that only gives a week for the elections office to send the ballot out and the voter to return it by the Nov. 3 election.
“All the stars would have to align perfectly for that to happen,” Glass said, adding he suggests voters file their applications requesting mail-in ballots no later than mid-October. “Earlier is better,” he added.
Both stressed there is nothing fraudulent about voting by mail. “Even if you send in multiple applications, the system will immediately throw up red flags to the election office staff and the voter will only receive one ballot,” Graham said, adding, “There are tons of checks and balances.”
The votespa.com site not only allows voters to request an absentee or mail-in ballots, they can also change information on their registration such as addresses, voter’s status or changing parties. Graham and Glass said people need to fill out their applications carefully and fill in all the necessary information.
Graham said once a voter’s information is in the county’s system, it is in there and her office will begin sending out ballots once they have been certified by the Department of State. The first official date to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is Sept. 21 and Graham said she expects the county to have received approval to proceed around that time or shortly thereafter.
After receiving requests for 6,400 ballots for the June 2 primary, the office processed more than 5,300 that were returned. Of those less than 10 were not able to be counted and in most cases that was because there was incorrect information submitted. Graham said that is another reason, voters should not wait to submit their ballots.
“In some cases, if they have returned their ballot early and there is a problem we can reach out to them,” she said.
With even more requests for mail-in ballots expected to be received for the November election, Graham is hoping to scale back the pre-election workload.
“Last week the count for the number of applications requesting mail-in ballots was up over 6,500 and they’re still coming fast and furious,” she said.
For those who want to vote at their local precinct, the polls will be open, she said.
“All 70 precincts will be open as usual. There are changes in location for three of the polls,” she explained.
Graham said those who have questions can call her office at 765-2642, extension No. 5053 or email elections@clearfieldco.org. Glass said residents should not hesitate to reach out with any questions.
“There are commissioners and the election office staff that are more than willing to assist,” Glass said. “We would rather people take the time to reach out than someone be disenfranchised for some reason.”