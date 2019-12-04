The Clearfield County Elections Office has released the results from write-in votes cast in the Nov. 5 municipal races.
- council, four-year terms, Gregory J. Hamm and Edward W. Dietrick; and two-year term, Edward W. Dietrich.
- council, four-year terms, Brenda Gibson, Edward D. Somerville, Ray Charles Fleming and Shannon R. Watson; two-year term, Ray Charles Fleming and Shannon R. Watson.
- council, four-year terms, Pegg J. Culp, Pierce James Sanute and Edgar Hodges Jr.
- council, first ward, four-year term, Stephanie A. Errigo; and two-year term, Stephanie A. Errigo.
- , mayor, four-year term, Susan D. Dolby; council, two-year term, Travis John Albright; and auditor six-year term, Nancy K. Fetters.
- tax collector, two-year term, Suzanne Marie Mendat; council, four-year term, Robert Scott Brothers and Michelle L. Shaw; and two-year term, James W. Carns Jr.
- mayor, two-year term, John R. Cramer; council, four-year term, Amanda Michelle Chutko, Thomas M. Niebauer and Daniel F. Smith; and two-year term, Christine E. Niebauer; and auditor, six-year term, Sandra D. Smith
- mayor, two-year term, Robert E. Summers; council, four-year term, Gale P. Sherwood, Thomas E. Beatty and William F. Sherwood; council, two-year term, William F. Sherwood; auditor, four-year term, Tina M. Wright; and auditor, two-year term, Tina M. Wright.
- tax collector, two-year term, Kimberly A. Sayers; council, four-year term, Albert F. Bell and John L. Esposti; and two-year term, James I. Esposti Jr.; and auditor, six-year term, Danielle E. Esposti; one four-year term, Tammy L. Schultz; and one two-year term. Cecilia L. Curry.
- council, four-year term, Raymond C. Reams; and auditor, four-year term, Eric N. Bezilla and two-year term, Eric N. Bezilla.
- mayor, two-year term, Linda S. Galentine; council, four-year term, Amy Berdett Lee, Stephen E. Lee and William F. Werner; and two-year term, Stephen E. Lee.
- council, four-year term, Dennis R. Cole and Sherry L. Knepp; and two-year term, Michael S. Steinkamp; auditor, two-year term, Wendy L. Johns, one four-year term, Wendy L. Johns, and six-year term, Wendy L. Johns.
- mayor, one-two year term, Kimberly Ann Rake; council four-year term, Kay L. Neff, Kevin L. Westover, Paul C. Smith and Tracey R. Hoyt; and auditor six-year term, Diana Hagens.
- auditor, six-year term, Mark S. Gates; four-year term, William R. Dubler; and two-year term, Patricia J. Cusick.
- auditor, six-year term, Tricia S. Wykoff; and two-year term, Randy J. Mitchell.
- auditor, six-year term, Georgia Ann Litz.
- auditor, six-year term, Sally H. Morgan.
- auditor, four-year term, Louise Beatty.
- supervisor, six-year term, Brian W. Beck; and auditor, six-year term Jaclyn Rachael Legars.
- auditor, six-year term, Martha M. Dukeman.
- auditor, six-year term, James G. Pollock; and four-year term, James G. Pollock.
- auditor, six-year term, Casey Lynn Siegel; and four-year term, Michael R. Barnett.
- auditor, six-year term, Amanda Hubler; and two-year term, Brenda K. Speigle.
- supervisor, two-year term, Daniel A. Dimmick; and auditor six-year term, Deborah L. Johnson.
- auditor, two-year term, Trevor Ryan Peterson.
- auditor, six-year term, George E. Lukaschunis; four-year term, George E. Lukaschunis; and two-year term, George E. Lukaschunis.
- auditor, six-year term, Joseph W. Freeman.
- auditor, six-year term, Maryah L. Yost; four-year term, Charles Theodore Bungo II.
- auditor, two-year term, Sarah Mae Hazel.
- auditor, six-year term, Robert Ethan Shearer.
- auditor, six-year term, Autumn Dawn Prisk; and four-year term, Tina M. Evanko.
- tax collector, two-year term, Thomas A. Bell; and auditor, six-year term, Thomas A. Bell; four-year term, Thomas A. Bell; and two-year term, Thomas A. Bell.
- auditor, six-year term, Edward Charles Hart.
- District A director, four-year term, Albert L. Varacallo III.
- director, two-year term, Donald E. Wonderling.
at-large director, four-year term, Gary S. McGarvey; and Region II director, four-year term, Mark Alen Woodward.