ST. MARYS — Clearfield County native Micaela Lefever hit the ground running as the new Elk County Conservation District’s watershed technician, joining the team in mid June.
Lefever arrives with a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental resource management from Penn State University under her belt, according to the summer 2021 edition of the ECCD’s Elk Bugle newsletter.
Her favorite part so far, said Lefever, is getting out into the field and attending projects and events, something she has done in the past as a volunteer, building stream habitat structures, planting trees and helping at Youth Field Day happenings.
“These types of occasions allow you to collaborate with people from other organizations and present unique learning opportunities,” she said.
Her major interests, said Lefever, include acid mine drainage – AMD – and stream habitat projects.
“I think it would be really rewarding to be able to treat an AMD-impaired stream, have trout be able to thrive in the stream and then go back to the stream to install fish habitat structures,” she adds.
Even in her free time, Lefever can often be found outdoors – fly fishing, hunting and kayaking.
“As someone who really enjoys fly fishing and many other outdoor activities, I am really excited to work to improve water quality and habitat for our wildlife, as well as other outdoor enthusiasts,” she said.
Just this summer, Lefever has submitted a “Growing Greener” grant application, the newsletter says, for the “remediation of an acid mine treatment system,” and is also working in partnership with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission on native trout and gill lice surveys.