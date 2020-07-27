CURWENSVILLE — Clearfield County Public Library is resuming its mobile services unit schedule in August. Those visiting the unit are asked to observe social distancing and wear a mask at all stops.
The schedule includes: Aug. 3, Salem United Methodist Church, DuBois, noon to 4 p.m.; Aug. 4, The Rock United Methodist Church, West Decatur, 2-4:15 p.m.; Aug. 5, U-Haul dealership, Penfield, 1-4:15 p.m.; and Aug. 6, Frenchville VFW, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Aug. 10, Mountain View Marketplace, Kylertown, 1-4 p.m.; Aug. 11, Mahaffey Firehall, noon to 4 p.m.; Aug. 12, Shop ’N Save Express, Houtzdale, 1-4:15 p.m.; and Aug. 18, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Aug. 19, Leyo’s Supermarket, Coalport 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Madera Firehall, 2-4 p.m.; Aug. 24, Salem United Methodist Church, DuBois, noon to 4 p.m.; Aug. 25, The Rock United Methodist Church, West Decatur, 2-4:15 p.m.; Aug. 26, U-Haul dealership, Penfield, 1-4:15 p.m.; Aug. 27, Frenchville VFW, 1:30-4:30 p.m.; and Aug. 31, Mountain View Marketplace, Kylertown, 1-4 p.m.