Clearfield County Public Library has announced its schedule of mobile unit stops for January.
- Tuesday, Jan. 7, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 8, Penfield U-Haul, (the former Penfield Elementary School) , 3-5 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 13 – Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 14, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 10:30 a.m. to-1:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 15, Houtzdale Family Service Center, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 20, Salem United Methodist Church, 3:30-5:30, p.m; story and craft hour from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 21, Glendale Valley Spirit and Truth Church, noon to 2 p.m.; and Westover Grace United Methodist Church, 3-5 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 22, Coalport Center for Active Living, the stop is open to public, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30; and Madera Fire Hall, 3-6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 28, The Rock Church in West Decatur, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 29, Penfield U-Haul, 3-5 p.m.
A full schedule of stops is available at clearfieldcountylibrary.org. For questions and cancellation information, call 236-0589. Information is also available on Facebook at Clearfield County Public Library/Curwensville Public Library.