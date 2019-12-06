CURWENSVILLE — Clearfield County Public Library has announced its mobile unit stops for December.
- Monday, Dec. 9, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., open to the public; and Salem United Methodist Church, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 10, Glendale Valley Spirit and Truth Church, Irvona, noon to 2 p.m.; and Westover Grace United Methodist Church, 3:30-5 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 11, Coalport Center for Active Living, 10:30 a.m. to noon, open to the public; Beccaria Township Building, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; and Madera Firehall, 3-6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 17, Houtzdale Family Service Center, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and The Rock Church, West Decatur, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 18, Penfield U-Haul, former Penfield Elementary School, 3-5 p.m.
- Monday, Dec. 30, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., open to the public; and Salem United Methodist Church, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
For a complete calendar visit the library’s website, clearfieldcountylibrary.org.