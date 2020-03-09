GRAMPIAN — Clearfield County Farm Bureau membership heard about the widespread destruction caused by the Spotted Lanternfly and legislative issues at its spring meeting.
Approximately 40 members and guests attended the annual gathering Saturday evening at St. Bonaventure Church’s social hall, Grampian.
State Farm Bureau Organizational Director Joe Diamond reported the Spotted Lanternfly was recently detected in nearby Blair County. Blair was one of 12 counties added to the state’s quarantine list. The 12 are in addition to the 14 that were already on the commonwealth’s isolation list.
Diamond said the insect is colorful but extremely destructive and those who find them should immediately put an end to them.
“They are pretty bugs but if you see them, smash them,” Diamond said. Spotted Lanternfly is a planthopper indigenous to parts of China, India, Vietnam, and eastern Asia. He said the bugs rapidly multiply and the egg masses will hatch in mid-spring.
The adult bugs secrete a smelly, sticky liquid that gets on everything but even worse, infestations can quickly devastate some of the state’s most valuable crops including fruit trees, grapes, hops and hardwoods. “If you find it, kill it. Then call the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and the Penn State Extension office. Both will come pretty quickly and check.”
“They are in Blair County and it’s coming (to Clearfield County). We don’t know the extent but we think it is just a matter of time until it impacts all of Pennsylvania.”
Diamond also spoke about several upcoming campaigns including Agricultural Literary Week where Farm Bureau members volunteer in local schools to read an agriculture-based book to students. Rural Road Safety will remind residents about safely traveling on roads with farm equipment during the upcoming spring planting season, he said. This year also marks the 70th anniversary of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and events are being planned to celebrate the anniversary, Diamond noted.
The keynote speaker for the meeting was state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield/Cambria.
Sankey spoke about several matters that could affect Clearfield County farms. One of those is additional regulations affecting agribusinesses including sprinklers being added to barns used as wedding venues or for public tours.
The other includes a tax being placed on electricity generated using fossil fuels. Sankey also talked about legislation to bring high speed internet to rural areas of the state to allow residents including farmers to compete in the global market. He said, “We are trying to model a plan along the line of using existing electric lines. We are trying everything we can to bring high-speed internet service to rural areas. If farmers are going to compete they need better internet access.”
CCFB members Reuben Hicks and Chelsey Chambers provided a report on the recent Young Agriculture Professionals conference they attended. The CCFB provided three scholarships for Hicks, Chambers and her husband Curtis Chambers to attend in Lancaster where Chambers said they were able to attend a number of workshops on topics they can use to improve their farming business.
Also speaking were Simon Itle District 12 Young Agriculture Professionals representative; Mary Snyder, chairwoman of the District 12 Women’s Leadership Committee; and Tommy Nagle Jr., state Farm Bureau District 12 representative.
President Bill Clouser served as master of ceremonies. In addition to Clouser, board members are Mike Kennis Jr., vice president; Sam Carr, second vice president; Jeannie B. Hayes, treasurer; Chris Everett, secretary and Steve Blackburn, Reuben Hicks, and Mike Kunsman, members.