LUTHERSBURG — The Clearfield County Farm Bureau met Saturday evening for its 43rd annual meeting at the Brady Township Community Center, Luthersburg. Approximately 50 members and guests were in attendance.
Women’s Leadership Committee report
District 12 Women’s Leadership Committee Member Mary Snyder reported on local entries for the committee’s annual safety contest. The 2019 contest used the theme, “Think Safe, Be Safe.”
She congratulated Maddy Wisor for her first place finish age 4-6 in the poster division; Eli Wisor for finishing first in the age 7-9 in the poster division; and Jeb Blackburn who earned first place for his photograph in the photography division.
Snyder also reported on the Farmtastic book, “The Tree Farmer.” The book was placed in several local school and public libraries. Snyder said the books are chosen each year to “teach children where their food comes from and the work that goes into growing and preparing food.
Young Agriculture Professionals
Simon Itle representing District 12 that encompasses Cambria, Clearfield and Indiana counties spoke on joining YAP, open to Farm Bureau members, age 18-35. He also noted several upcoming events and deadlines and encouraged interested members to take part in the Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet Nov. 19 during the annual meeting of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau in Hershey, Nov. 17-20.
Proposed resolutions adopted
Clearfield County Farm Bureau members approved two proposed policies as reviewed by Member Bill Clouser. The local position approved is “We recommend the requirement to report financial income amounts on Farm Land Preservation applications be eliminated.”
Commissioner John Sobel asked why CCFB wants that information omitted. Member Leon Kriner said members believe that the information should be stricken because the number, which represents gross income and not net, could be misleading and becomes part of the public record.
The second policy approved was one that will be presented to the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau at its upcoming annual meeting. “We recommend the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau’s annual meeting be held between Dec. 1-15.”
Members also authorized several revisions to the CCFB’s bylaws that removed information that is no longer pertinent, clarified positions and duties and added details concerning the office of the group’s second vice president.
Board member elections
Members reappointed both incumbent Director Mike Kunsman and new Director Reuben Hicks to three year terms on CCFB’s board. The two join Steve Blackburn, Sam Carr, Clouser, Chris Everett and Mike Kennis Jr.
President’s report
Snyder reviewed a list of action taken in 2019 by members. He encouraged the audience help CCFB build membership. He said joining the group not only benefits the member through local, state and national discounts but also the organization that builds clout through its membership. He said CCFB met several membership goals throughout 2019.
Regional Director’s report
Regional Director Joe Diamond congratulated CCFB for achieving the membership goal incentives. He also encouraged the audience to visit the CCFB’s Facebook Page and become its friend.
He also announced Pennsylvania Farm Bureau’s mobile agricultural educational science lab is scheduled to visit Harmony Area Elementary School, Westover in January. Students will complete hands-on experiments using an agriculture theme. Diamond encouraged CCFB members, who have never seen the to contact the school and get permission to visit the lab while it is at Harmony.
County commissioner candidates
The program was a brief synopsis provided by three of the candidates for Clearfield County Commissioner. Incumbent John Sobel, Republican, and Democrats Dave Glass and Lisa Kovalick each provided nearly five minutes of comments about Clearfield County’s financial situation and their feelings about funding the county’s farm land preservation program.
The welcome was given by President Frank Snyder who served as master of ceremonies. Member Richard Smay gave the invocation and Clouser led the audience in the pledge to the American flag.