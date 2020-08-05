Clearfield County Farm Bureau met Wednesday for its annual legislative farm tour at Pennsylvania Grain Processing in Clearfield.
President Bill Clouser said CCFB hosts the tour each year to remind local officials and state and federal legislators of the significance of agriculture.
“We will touch on issues of importance to agriculture that legislation might help with,” he said.
This year’s tour was held in the conference room where CCFB holds its monthly meeting. Masks were worn and social distancing was in place.
In attendance were Clearfield County Commissioners Tony Scotto, John Sobel and Dave Glass; state Rep. Tommy Sankey, state Rep. Matt Gabler, state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., Sen. Joseph Scarnati; and Brian Subich, field representative for U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson.
Several members of the Clearfield County Farm Bureau spoke on issues that are currently affecting farmers and the agriculture industry.
Dairy industry struggles
CCFB and fourth generation dairy farmer Mike Kennis Jr. of Troutville explained how his family struggles to pay the bills on continously-shrinking funds from the sale of the farm’s milk.
“The last five years have been really tough. We get our milk check and then try to pay $30,000 worth of bills with a $16,000 check. Any savings the farm had has been used up long ago. The dairy industry is nearly a $15 billion industry. It keeps telling us people aren’t drinking as much milk. I have a hard time believing that, because (a few months ago) during the time of COVID-19 they couldn’t keep milk on the store shelves.”
He asked for support for several bills that have been introduced that will help to boost benefits to dairy farmers including the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2019 that would provide unflavored and flavored whole milk to be offered in school cafeterias. Three other bills under consideration would also ensure there are milk options for school students, allow milk to be excluded from the fat cap for school lunches and require enforcement action against companies that label non-dairy products made from plants, seeds and nuts in dairy terms.
Kennis said he believes milk and dairy products have gotten a bad reputation.
“We need legislative help to encourage people to drink milk and eat dairy products as a nutritious part of their diet. I’d like to see dairy farmers get some help with the challenges we face and keep farms going.
Kennis Jr. said his son, a high school senior, would like to work in the family business but he is not sure, at this point, whether that will happen. “I would like to see my son take over the farm but I am not sure what will be left at that point.”
State budget priorities
CCFB member Frank Snyder reported the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every revenue source that funds state government.
“It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly how much state revenue will take a hit from the losses that occurred during the pandemic, the best estimates suggest the state will find itsself in a $3.5 to $5 billion hole. The economic impacts of this pandemic will be felt for many, many years.”
Snyder reported that in previous recessions, in most cases the state immediately moved to cut agriculture programs and he requested support from legislators to see that it doesn’t happen this time.
“We want to defend key agriculture programs such as Penn State Extension, services at the Department of Agriculture and the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. We also believe the state needs to continue funding for programs that strengthen the supply chains and encourages on-farm diversity,” he said.
He requested lawmakers continue to support funding grants for dairy development and very small meat processing. “These types of small grants help farmers diversify, strengthen the supply chain and give consumers additional choices in the marketplace,” Snyder said, adding “Agriculture is the backbone of America without it none of us would be eating.”
Other issues
CCFB member Mike Kennis spoke about unfair stormwater management regulations and fees that have been assessed to farms based on the amount of impervious surface areas on their properties.
“This approach is especially unfair to farmers as the total impervious surfaces is essentially the only factor used in determining the amount of fee assessed.” He said residential properties, in many cases, have high rates of stormwater runoff but farms are forced to pay much higher assessment fees and are not given credit for the total land area, much of which absorbs stormwater.
CCFB member Steve Blackburn spoke about the much needed expansion for highspeed broadband especially in rural areas. He said the lack of available and reliable service was brought to the forefront recently because of the pandemic and the number of people working from home.
“I was asked to work from home. I have a laptop, a tablet and a smart phone but I don’t have the internet needed to use any of them.” Blackburn reported his wife works for a state agency and was also asked to work from home but could not because of the lack of internet service. “Where I live I am near to other communities that have service but I can’t get it where I live.”
Langerholc said the issue has been prevalent in the state but the pandemic highlighted the need for expanded capability.
Langerholc said he has introduced legislation that would provide seed money to companies that are willing to bring broadband service to rural areas of the state.
“It would focus on underserved and unserved areas as priorities,” Langerholc stated.
Sankey said the time has come for the state to tackle the issue of expanding broadband capability.
“There is no silver bullet that everyone will have the internet tomorrow, but if we don’t get moving on this it will never happen.”
Brian Kelly of PGP explained the factory’s capabilities and the products produced there including ethanol, distillers grains, corn oil and carbon dioxide used to create dry ice at Continental Carbonic Products Inc.