The Clearfield County Fair rabbit show was held Monday, July 29.
The show’s judge was Ben Haagen of Centre County. Haagen has 35 years of experience as a 4-H leader and is vice president of Centre County Grange Fair. He also serves as a judge for the American Rabbit Breeders Association.
Included in the judging are rabbit meat pens. A rabbit meat pen consists of a pen of three animals, 10-12-weeks-old with each rabbit weighing 3 1/2 to 5 1/2 pounds. Rabbits in the meat pen are judged on meat type and qualities, condition, uniformity and fur. This is the fifth official year for having meat pens rabbits in 4-H.
Grand Champion meat pen is Lauren Turner with Californian and Reserve Champion meat pen is Allison Shephard with New Zealand. Rayana Lichvarcik with New Zealand, third; Lauren Turner with Californian, fourth; Krissa Lichvarcik with New Zealand, fifth; Allison Shephard with Californian, sixth; Rayana Lichvarcik with New Zealand, seventh; and Krissa Lichvarcik with New Zealand, seventh.
All 4-H members with rabbit projects are encouraged to participate in showmanship. Showmanship teaches members how to communicate what they know about their rabbits in a presentation to the judge. This includes the characteristics of their rabbit’s breed or why the rabbit is considered a pet if it’s a pet showmanship animal, disqualifications, diseases, proper care of the rabbit, and how to evaluate it for judging. During showmanship, the rabbit is considered a prop, it is the 4-H member who is judged on their knowledge and handling of the rabbit.
Cloverbud showmanship, exhibition only, Justin Stevenson of Muddy Boots 4-H Club; Ava Mann, Muddy Boots 4-H Club; and Daniel Smith, Muddy Boots 4-H Club.
Junior showmanship, Reed Yingling, Goat Logic 4-H Club, first place; Jessica Smith, Muddy Boots 4-H Club, second; Allison Shephard, Thundering Hoofbeats 4-H Club, third; and Ada Kester, Muddy Boots 4-H Club, fourth. Intermediate showmanship, Rayana Lichvarcik, Goat Logic 4-H Club, first; Katie Thomas, Goat Logic 4-H Club, second; Joshua Hardy, Muddy Boots 4-H Club, third; and Logan Mann, Muddy Boots 4-H Club, fourth.
Senior showmanship, Lauren Turner, Thundering Hoofbeats 4-H Club, first; and Krissa Lichvarcik, Goat Logic 4-H Club, second. Turner was named grand champion showman and Lichvarcik, reserve champion showman.
In each breed a best of breed is chosen, and a best of opposite sex is chosen. Once all of the breeds are judged, the best of breed animals compete for the best rabbit in show and best reserve in show. Best pet in show and reserve pet in show is selected from the pet class.
Argente Brun, BOB, senior doe, Krissa Lichvarcik and BOS junior buck, Krissa Lichvarcik; Champagne, BOB senior doe, Joshua Hardy, Muddy Boots 4-H Club; Californian BOB – junior doe, Lauren Turner and BOS junior buck, Lauren Turner; Dwarf Hotot BOB, junior buck, Lauren Turner and BOS- junior doe, Lauren Turner; Havana BOB, black senior doe, Rayana Lichvarcik and BOS, chocolate senior buck, Rayana Lichvarcik; Mini Lop BOB, solid junior buck, Joshua Hardy; Mini Rex BOB, black otter senior doe, Rayana Lichvarcik and BOS, broken senior buck, Rayana Lichvarcik; Mini Satin, BOB black junior doe, Rayana Lichvarcik; New Zealand BOB, white senior doe Joshua Hardy; Polish BOB black senior buck Krissa Lichvarcik; chocolate senior doe, Krissa Lichvarcik; and Silver Martin BOB, black senior doe, Rayana Lichvarcik and BOS, black senior buck, Rayana Lichvarcik.
Rayana Lichvarcik, with her Havana black senior doe received the best in show award. Krissa Lichvarcik, with her Argente Brun Senior Doe received best reserve in show and with her junior buck, best pet in show. Lauren Turner with her junior doe received best reserve pet in show.