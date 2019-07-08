Six young women vying for the title of 2019 Clearfield County Fair Queen announced their intentions and introduced themselves at the 31st annual Clearfield County Fair Queen Banquet held Sunday at the Expo I building at the Clearfield Driving Park.
They are: Kyrsten Ruch of DuBois; Madison Niebauer of Irvona; Rebecca Liddle of DuBois; Sarah Simcox of Curwensville; Karter Bell of Curwensville; and Sydney Spencer of Grampian.
Ruch is a 2019 graduate of DuBois Central Catholic. She plans to attend Penn State University, DuBois campus in the fall.
Neibauer, 17, will be a senior at Glendale High School.
Liddle, 19, is a 2018 graduate of DuBois Central Catholic. She attends Duquesne University where she is studying speech/language pathology.
Simcox, 18, is a 2019 graduate of Curwensville Area Junior-Senior High School. She plans to attend Lycoming University in the fall. She plans to earn an undergraduate degree in history and pursue a law degree.
Bell, 17, is a 2019 graduate of Curwensville Area Junior-Senior High School. She plans to attend Lock Haven University in the fall to earn a degree in early childhood education.
Spencer, 18, will be a senior at Curwensville Area Junior-Senior High School.
The queen will be crowned Sunday, July 28, at the conclusion of the contest that begins at 4 p.m. on the grandstand’s main stage.
Popular fair entertainer, Galla, of the duo Dan and Galla, served as mistress of ceremonies at Sunday’s banquet. She will also assume the role for the contest following the death of long-time master of ceremonies and local radio personality, Bob E. Day.
Galla told the audience, “I am no stranger to the fair. Dan and I have provided music each year for the Clearfield County Fair Queen’s contest and at the state Fair Queen’s program. We love the program. I am honored to carry on the wonderful tradition of Bob E. Day.”
Fair Queen Committee member Rachel Davidson told the audience each of the fair queen contestants has already written an essay using the topic “What My Fair Means to My Community.” The composition is reviewed and critiqued by the panel of three judges prior to the competition.
Each of the contenders will have a personal interview July 28 with the judges prior to the pageant.
During the pageant, each of those vying for the title will present a 3-5 minute timed speech on the topic, “Why You Should Come to My Fair.” The contestants will then change into evening gowns and return to the stage to provide some background information about themselves. All six will answer an impromptu question.
It was noted at Sunday’s banquet that because there are only six young women competing this year, three will be chosen for this year’s court — a queen and first and second runners-up.
The 2018 Clearfield County Fair Queen is Jayna Vicary. She delivered a farewell message during the banquet thanking the committee, the fair and park board and all who have helped her during her reign.
She encouraged the six contestants to do their best and not to be anxious about competing.
“This is all about something you can do,” Vicary said. “No matter the outcome, you have already accomplished so much and you are in control.”
The banquet’s guest speaker was Ben Kline who grew up showing animals at the fair and now raises Angus cattle. He encouraged the contestants to allow the Clearfield County Fair to serve as a foundation where they can build on their dreams and pursue their passions.
Also speaking were Clearfield County Fair Manager Greg Hallstrom, former state Secretary of Agriculture Sam Hayes, state Rep. Matt Gabler, R-Clearfield and Elk counties and Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel.