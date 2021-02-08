A much anticipated announcement about 2021 Clearfield County Fair entertainment lineup was made virtually Monday morning on the fair’s Facebook page. This year’s schedule of shows does not disappoint with a wide variety of performance genres including hard rock, comedy, two nights of truck and tractor pulls and county music.
The 160th edition of the fair is scheduled for Aug. 1-7 at the Clearfield Driving Park.
Fair Manager Greg Hallstrom told The Progress Monday morning, “The board is very pleased to be able to offer this lineup. With the pandemic, we were concerned we would be able to find groups who are able to perform. 2020 was a wash for most fairs and festivals. We found there are groups that are eager to get out there and perform,” he explained.
The 2020 fair had to be canceled much to the disappointment of both the fair board and visitors. The cancellation, one of a handful in the event’s history, was because of attendance restrictions associated with slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Although presently there are still restrictions associated with the pandemic in place, Hallstrom said the fair board has been preparing so that it can be ready to continue the fair’s historical tradition of providing big name acts and classic performers.
“We have to keep moving forward so that we can be ready. We can’t wait until the last minute to secure acts for the fair stage. We have to book them now,” Hallstrom said.
The lineup for the grandstand’s stage kicks off Tuesday, Aug. 3 with a performance by Georgia-based rock band, Jackyl, with The Kentucky Headhunters. Both Jackyl and The Kentucky Headhunters bring a mix of hard rock, heavy metal and southern rock to the stage. Jackyl’s hits include “Down on Me,” “When Will It Rain,” “I Stand Alone” and “The Lumberjack.”
Wednesday, Aug. 4, comedian and multiplatinum recording artist Larry The Cable Guy will take the stage with his unique side-splitting production.
Thursday, Aug. 5 and Friday, Aug. 6, there will be two nights of big rig truck and tractor pulls provided by Full Pull Productions. Hallstrom said for a number of years, the fair board has received requests from local residents for the fair to offer more opportunities for them to compete.
“By adding the second day, we are now able to bring in more local people to pull,” he explained.
The week-long fair closes with a performance by country recording artist and multi-instrumentalist Russell Dickerson, along with singer and songwriter Jameson Rodgers and country duo The Hobbs Sisters.
Hallstrom said after Thursday, Feb. 11, there will be announcements about the entertainment schedule for both the David H. Litz grove stage and the Expo II plaza.
“Even though with all the uncertainty, the board is planning that the fair will be able to open as normal. However if there are new state or federal restrictions that apply or if the current restrictions on gatherings are still in effect, the board will re-evaluate and make announcements as needed,” Hallstrom explained.
Tickets for the grandstand stage entertainment will go on sale, Thursday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at its website — www.clearfieldcountyfair.com/tickets.