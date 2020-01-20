Progressland received only a glancing blow from the winter stormed that moved through Clearfield County Saturday.
Although predicted to receive between 4-6 inches, Clearfield experienced just over 2 inches of snow; Grampian, 1 inch; and DuBois, approximately 2 inches; according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Colbert. The storm was in place for much of the day, he said beginning with early morning snow, changing over to sleet and freezing rain about lunchtime. Precipitation turned to rain later in the day and returned to snow early Sunday morning.
“The storm was pretty much what we had expected,” Colbert said.
A representative of Clearfield County Emergency Services dispatch said Saturday’s storm did not cause many problems. “It was not very eventful,” she said. She reported no local roads being closed because of the storms or accidents, although there were speed restrictions on several major routes in nearby Centre County.
Colbert said Clearfield County is entering a tranquil but chilly period this week.
“It will be relatively quiet the next couple days, although there may be some periods of light lake effect snow Monday. We will have some cold temperatures, upper single digits — some of the coldest we’ve seen so far this winter, overnight, early in the week before temperatures moderate and warm up later in the week,” he said.
The county may experience another storm Saturday, Colbert said. Current forecasts predict there will be a mix of snow and freezing rain that day however surface temperatures are expected to be warmer than they were over the weekend.