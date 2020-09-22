Clearfield County Democratic Committee held its monthly meeting this week using a virtual application with attendees joining the meeting safely from their home computers, devices and telephones.
Members reported participating in virtual phone banks to help the state Democrats “Back to Blue” campaign. The CCDC is providing phone bank opportunities in Clearfield County for volunteers who wish to contact voters about mail-in ballot options. Those interested in volunteering should call the CCDC and leave a detailed message at 205-3451.
Chairman of the Pennsylvania Democratic Rural Caucus Terry Noble spoke about important events geared toward addressing the unique needs of rural citizens in Pennsylvania, including a roundtable in which state Sen. Bob Casey will discuss the challenges facing rural Pennsylvania and how the Democratic platform will maximize opportunities for rural areas.
Another unique event in Harrisburg is an upcoming socially distanced signing ceremony for the Rural Bill of Rights on the steps of the State Capitol building in Harrisburg. For more information on the Rural Bill of Rights, contact the CCDC or visit https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/rural-bill-of-rights/. Both events are offered virtually so that anyone may join from the safety of their homes or offices.
CCDC has received many requests for yard signs and will maintain office hours so that voters have an opportunity to show their support. CCDC currently has a satellite office hosted by the Clearfield Borough First Ward Democratic Precinct Chair and is searching for office space in DuBois. Anyone with office space available to rent to the CCDC in DuBois should contact the CCDC. Office hours in downtown Clearfield on North Second Street are Mondays, 3-6 p.m.; Wednesdays, noon to 3 p.m.; Fridays, 3-6 p.m.; and Saturdays, noon to 2 p.m.
Members also discussed the upcoming election as one of the most important elections of our lifetimes. Consequently, the CCDC plans to meet twice a month until election day. The next CCDC meeting will be held virtually on Monday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. Those interested in attending the virtual event, may call the CCDC or email them at clearfielddemocrats@gmail.com.
Monthly meetings are generally held on the second Monday of every month. Registered Democrats and those seeking Democratic nomination for office are encouraged to attend.