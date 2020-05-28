The following deeds were filed during the period of May 22-28 in the Clearfield County Register and Recorder’s office.
- Amy L. Farrell DeGolier to DuBois City, $21,000, DuBois City.
- Donald L. Chaput to Patricia A. and Curtis F. McKnight, $1, Covington Township.
- Geotech Engineering Inc., to Robert and Shawna Rinehart, $22,000, Morris Township.
- Geotech Engineering Inc., Christopher C. Peterson and Stephanie K. Chambers, $16,000, Morris Township.
- Kevin J. Croyle to Kevin J. Croyle and Lori L. Shaw, $1, Morris Township.
- Daniel O’Dell Mortimer to Michael J. Mortimer Sr., $1, Beccaria Township.
- David G. and Julia A. Wildauer to David G. Wildauer, $1, DuBois City.
- Brad N. and Tammy M. Wenrich to Leon L. and Stacey E. Stauffer, $72,000, Bloom Township.
- Maynard H. Jr. and Susan K. Gray to Albert L. III and Sherri L. Young, $28,900, Boggs Township.
- Scott E. and Leslie D. Wellar to Zachary Richard Miller, $27,000, Huston Township.
- Bernard L., Kenneth C. and Mary E. McFall to Brandy Lynn and Timothy Scott Kirk, $36,000, DuBois City.
- John W. and Carolyn I. Rice to Ronald C. and Susan E. Hulker and Paul A. Rice, $15,000, Sandy Township.
- Daniel E. and Michele M. Bubenheim to Tonya Lou Harned, $5,500, Morris Township.
- Erica L. Reed and David Kindelberger to Nathan A. Hall, $105,000, Graham Township.
- Joshua J. and Amanda D. McGarvey to Penny Kougher, $1, Bigler Township.
- Allen E. Abrino and Allison Lynn Berwick to Joseph A. and Christopher M. Sr. McCracken, $265,000, Pike Township.
- Allen E. Abrino and Allison Lynn Berwick to Joseph A. McCracken, $2,000, Pike Township.
- Susan L. Klingensmith and Raymond B. Wyant to Raymond B. and Susan L. Wyant, $1, Troutville Borough.
- George D. Miller to Jason Wolford, $500, Sandy Township.
- Judith A. Hand to Greg A. Hand and Karen F. Hand, $7,500, Sandy Township.
- Harry C. and Mary E. Stoltz to David McKeown and Megan Lundgren, $550,000, Sandy Township.
- Ross W. II and Jane E. Adair to Michael P. and Nicole E. Gralla, $172,500, DuBois City.
- Geoffrey S. and Rachelle L. Brackman to Ross W. II and Jane E. Adair, $340,000, Sandy Township.
- Robert J. and Mary E. Witherow to Jennifer D. Baker, Robin E. Krise and James J. Witherow, $1, Jordan Township.
- David C. Lee, Morton S. Landy, Shea Ralph, Sheila Bonnet and Susan Capauno to David C. Lee, $1, Mahaffey Borough.
- John A. IV and Sara K. Bacher to Gavan D. Casteel and Kassi L. Carper, $187,000, Gulich Township.
- Terry R. and Maureen R. Briskar to Vonda Poole and Mark E. Morgan, $122,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Tracey L. Pearce and Ryan D. Bone to Ryan D. and Tracey L. Bone, $1, Cooper Township.
- Kristi L. Curry and Nicholas K. Bakaysa to Nicholas K. and Kristi L. Bakaysa, $1, Gulich Township.
- Michael B. Johnson to Sarah Mae Bowman, $25,500, Lawrence Township.
- William P. and Tamara A. Gearhart to Robert and Renee Santiago Bernard, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Daniel C. and Debra K. Ferrari to Tammy L. Johnson, $97,520, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, W. Glenn and J. Loretta Conrad Living Trust by tax claim to Tim and Pat Stine Management Trust, $400, Union Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Claude L. and Mary Diefenbach by tax claim, to John W. Dipko, $500, Woodward Township.
- Mary Alice Olson to David E. Olson, $1, Pike Township.
- Chester Z. Graffius to Keith Skyler, $75,000, Gulich Township.