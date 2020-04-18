The following deeds were filed April 13-15 in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow.
- Gregory C. Sherkel and Denise A. Sherkel to Joshua J. Sherkel and Courtney D. Cooper, $1, Cooper Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Terry G. Petrucci, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Ann Marie Daddario, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Robert H. Shaw Jr. and Jean S. Shaw, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Terry G. Petrucci, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Mary W. Johnson and Ronald Johnson, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Michael A. Pitt and Darnett Pitt, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to William Eric Pederson and Norma Jean Pederson, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Gordon Soutar and Mary Rebecca Soutar, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Glenn C. Flink and Joann C. Flink, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Robert W. Johnson and Libby J. Johnson, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Robert Davis and Teresa Davis, $10, Sandy Township.
- Alder Holdings LLC to Wendy Dipko and Troy I. Swoope, $38,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Paul M. Kephart and Marie D. Kephart to Wendy Dipko and Troy I. Swoope, $43,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- William R. Dickson and Theresa M. Dickson to Dickson Family Preservation Trust and Jennifer E. Fryxell, trustee, Karthaus Township
- Horace Lamar Underwood Jr. to Mark A. Maines, $6,000, Goshen Township.
- 2019 Castle LLC to Stephen Kormanec. Cheryl L. Kormanec and Darren E. Kormanec, $20,000, Cooper Township.
- Shawn H. Owens, Edwin G. Owens, co-trustees and Owens Family Revocable Trust to Kim Hall, $145,000, Bradford Township.
- Kenneth E. Hummel and Kerri L. Hummel to Morrisdale DPP LLC, $125,000, Morris Township.
- Terry E. Horton and Jill S. Horton to Michael L. Whelpley, $50,000, Sandy Township.
- Bobby Gene Hawkins and Joan C. Hawkins to John W. Murarik and Renee M. Murarik, $2,000, Brisbin Borough.
- Edna Kephart, Gerald Kephart, Alfreda Kephart and Ethel R. Windsor to Jamey M. Williams, $30,000, Boggs Township.
- Richard G. Sabella and Lee Ann Sabella to Richard L. Sabella, $1, Chester Hill Borough.
- Harold Duppre and Barbara L. Duppre to R. Ronald Young, $125,000, Sandy Township.
- Susan R. Wingard, Elizabeth Swanson, William A. Swanson, Joyce A. Shirley and Daniel E. Shirley to Jocelyn Irene Bash, $54,000. Curwensville Borough.
- Larry D. Buckwalter, Janet Buckwalter, Betty Buckwalter, Deborah M. Ecklund and David Ecklund to Ryan Patrick Belles and Heather Ruth Belles, $45,500, Woodward Township.
- First National Bank of Pennsylvania to H. Samuel Fischer and Sandra E. Fischer, $16,000, Karthaus Township.
- Larry D. Buckwalter, Janet Buckwalter, Betty Buckwalter, Deborah M. Ecklund and David Ecklund to Ryan Patrick Belles and Heather Ruth Belles, $45,500, Houtzdale Borough.
- Dennis R. Hummel, Nancy J. Hummel, Jeffrey R. Hummel and Theresa M. Hummel to Jeffrey R. Hummel and Theresa M. Hummel, $1, Graham Township.
- Mark W. Becher and Marcia L. Wills to Edward L. Clark Jr. and Alena M. Clark, $385,000, Sandy Township.
- Paul Cavalier and Charlotte Cavalier to Stephen Massini and Shari Massini, $52,000, Union Township.
- Jeffrey L. Layton and Karen D. Layton to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $1, Sandy Township.
- OCWEN Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $10, Pike Township.
- Raymond E. Royer and Susan K. Royer to Brian R. Kephart, $52,500, Boggs Township.