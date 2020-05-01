The following deeds were filed during the period of April 24-30 in the Clearfield County Register and Recorder’s office.
- Carolyn L. Waring to Ashlee Standifer, $1, Lawrence Township.
- MACS Investing LLC to TCB Property Management LLC, $1, DuBois City.
- Jeremy S. and Cheryl Ann Mondock estate to Hillary and Jimenez Eddy Castillo, $79,800, Morris Township.
- Thomas S. and Linda L. Tubbs to Tyler D. Wallace, $70,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Kevin M. and Jennifer L. Hamilton to Jennifer Hamilton, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Karen Lewis Carter and Albert G. Carter Jr. to Scott A. and Mikaila Ishman and Eric S. Tracy, $110,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Carol J. and Bernard Johnson and Arlene B. and John E. Errigo to Carol J. and Bernard Johnson, $1, Lawrence Township.
- M&T Bank to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $1, Ramey Borough.
- Stern Properties Inc. to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township
- Linda Watkins and Joan V. and William H. Kennihan to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Rudy C. and Nancy E. Bies to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Donald P. and Judith J. Jeffries to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Ronald G. and Cheryl Aldridge to Michelle Morris and Danielle Albridge, $10, Sandy Township.
- Barry and Nancy Wyllie to Nancy Wyllie, $200, Sandy Township.
- Daniele M. Marshall Hoare and Michael S. Hoare to Daniele M. Marshall Hoare, $1, Brady Township.
- Ronald D. and Marie E. Spicer and Nichole E. and Edward Rutter to John R. Ponish and Barbara E. Kephart, $13,000, Beccaria Township.
- Gary L. Valentine, Barbara Gay Ward, Kevin M. Valentine and Cindy Lou Valentine to Kevin M. and Cindy Lou Valentine, $50,000, Sandy Township.
- Property Development LLC to George F. Null, $2,500, Woodward Township.
- Keith A. and Elaine F. Klingler to Eric O. and Bernadette Gilliland, $12,500, Gulich Township.
- Katie Hockenberry Twoey to Katie Twoey, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Cynthia Arbaugh, Shawn Arbaugh, Margaret V. Arbaugh, Joseph D. Miller and Mary O. Miller to Joseph D. and Mary O. Miller, $300, Brady Township.
- Cynthia and Shawn Arbaugh to Shawn Arbaugh, $1, Brady Township.
- Cynthia Arbaugh, Shawn Arbaugh and Margaret Arbaugh to Shawn Arbaugh, $1, Brady Township.
- Barbra L. and Craig Vukich to Dominic L. and Andrea R. Varacallo, $264,530, Sandy Township.
- Bonnie Dwinal to Michael J. II and Candice McKeegan, $119,000, Decatur Township.
- Tracy A. McCluskey to Shannon Rosetti, $88,500, Sandy Township.
- FANNIE MAE, Federal National Mortgage Association and Crown Title Corporation to Jaron Kindelberger, $6,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Patricia A. and Melvin G. Wood to Jordan and Tricia Kochan, $1, Cooper Township.
- Patricia A. and Melvin G. Wood to Patricia A. and Melvin G. Wood, $1, Cooper Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Lyle G. Rushing, $500, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Frederick S. Altenburg, $500, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Kathy B. Volk, $500, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to William H. Rouse, $500, Sandy Township.