- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from July 19 to July 25:
- Kenneth P. Howard and Christi Jo Howard to Kenneth P. Howard Trustee and Kenneth P. Howard Revocable living trust, $1, Sandy Township
- Cody L. Lansberry and Rachel J. Lansberry to Cody Lansberry and Rachel J. Lansberry, $1, Knox Township
- Amy A. Garvey and William Joseph Filipovich III to Michael E. Folk and Kristyn N. Hill, $186,000, Decatur Township
- Andrew M. Byler and Amanda E. Byler to Elmer Byler and Esther Byler, $1, Jordan Township
- Robert I. Player and Shirley W. Player to Robert I. Player, Shirley W. Player, and Jeffery S. Player, $1, Sandy Township
- Richard Allan Saville, Russell G. Saville, and Cindy S. Saville to Robert Lee Kohl II and Samuel Wayne Harvey, $127,000, Bradford Township
- Russell L. Reader and Deborah R. Reader to Wayne Eckenrode, $33,000, Gulich Township
- Frank W. Albert Est. and Jamie Condon Administratrix DBNCTA to Richard Hake and Paula L. Hake, $15,000, Graham Township
- Kathleen Timko and Dorthy Curley to Matilda M. Zachey, $1, Morris Township
- Robert J. Carles and Carol A. Carles to Kirt Allen Carles, $1, Morris Township
- Machipongo Land and Coal Company and Robert J. Campolong, President and Director to Robert A. Howe and Mary Ann Howe, $2,000, Brisbin Borough
- Lansberry Family Trust and Richard J. Lansberry, Trustee to Richard A. Funke and Cynthia R. Funke, $100,000, Clearfield Borough
- John F. Ross to Micheal J. Luckenbaugh, $2,900, Goshen Township
- Todd A. Wessel to Joseph P. McGee, $31,700, Decatur Township
- John A. Searle and Ann M. Searle to Rebecca L. Hess, $69,950, Clearfield Borough
- Wendy J. Clark, NKA Wendy J. Harter, Vincent Harter, Veronica A. Clark, Brent A. Johnstonbaugh, and Orvis E. Clark Jr. to Eric Fike and Margaret Fike, $43,500, Karthaus Township
- Joshua J. Reid, Emily N. Reid, and FKA Emily N. Bumbarger to Scott D. Servidea, $199,000, DuBois City
- Michael L. Lowe and Kimberly A. Miller Lowe to Benuel S. Stoltzfus, $38,000, Boggs Township
- FKA Jessica R. Moses and NKA Jessica Rose Uren to Jessica Rose Uren and Jonathan Wayne Uren, $1, Sandy Township
- Aaron L. Whysong and Shannon M. Whysong to Timothy E. Zontek II and Jeffery D. Begonia, $247,500, Sandy Township
- Peggy S. Redden and Robert R. Redden to Matthew S. Savard and Cheyenne R. Rowles, $35,000, Lawrence Township
- Joseph A. McGovern and Connie M. McGovern to Edward C. Wagner Jr. and Diane M. Wagner, $23,500, Girard Township
- Joseph A. McGovern and Connie M. McGovern to Edward C. Wagner Jr. and Dianne M. Wagner, $25,000, Girard Township
- Joseph A. McGovern and Connie M. McGovern to Edward C. Wagner Jr. and Dianne M. Wagner, $25,000, Girard Township
- Thomas L. Stewart and Marjorie A. Stewart to Scott B. Cribbs, $124,500, Lawrence Township
- Andrew D. Sayer, Co-Executor, Blake Lamounte Sayers, Co-Executor, and Maureen H. Sayers Est. to Andrew D. Sayers, Blake Lamounte Sayers, and Susan S. Miller, $1, DuBois City
- Glen E. Wise Est. By Executor and Dennis L. Wise, Executor to Dennis L. Wise, Gregg A. Wise, and Lynn Wise Oliver, $1, Lawrence Township
- Dennis L. Wise, Katherine H. Wise, Gregg A. Wise, Deborah Ann Wise, and Lynn Wise Oliver to Wise Property Leasing LLC, $1, Lawrence Township
- Christine M. Palmer to Michael Christopher Blose, $1,000, Sandy Township
- Alice M. Kuntz to Marcia A. Obremski, $1, DuBois City
- Donald Gallaher Jr. and Karen Gallaher to Gary H. Gallaher, $1, Jordan Township
- One Pine VIII LLC to Greyt Estates LLC, $16,720, Irvona Borough
- Micheal Leppla to Robert Milnes, $1, Sandy Township
- Marjorie Mann and Majorie Ann Mann to Crown Resorts LTD, $10, Sandy Township
- Shawn L. Morgan and Mary Lou Morgan to William C. Starnes Jr. and Crystal Travis Starnes, $10, Sandy Township
- Ronald M. Nemyo to Brett M. Nemyo, $1, Knox Township
- Michael Cantolina, By Agent and Susan McLaughlin, Agent to John A. Potteiger, $45,900, Cooper Township
- Kathleen M. Howe to Susan K. Sudik, $1, Morris Township
- Carolyn Switala Schram, FKA Carolyn Switala to Mark A. Switala, $1, Gulich Township
- Carolyn Switala Schram, FKA Carolyn Switala to Raymond E. Switala and Steven A. Switala, $1, Gulich Township
- Lizette M. Gibson Reed to Houtzdale Woodward Recreation Authority, $25,000, Woodward Township
- Ronald E. Kitchen Sr. Trustee and Indiv, Sara Barbara Kitchen Trustee and Indiv, Ronald E. Kitchen Revocable Living Trust, Sara Barbara Kitchen Revocable Living Trust, Robert K. Kitchen, and Debra Jo Solley to Crist G. Lee and Sarah B. Lee, $90,000, Burnside Township
- Fredrick Ferguson and Jacqueline F. Ferguson to Fredrick James Ferguson, $1, Morris Township
- Fredrick Ferguson and Jacqueline Fae Ferguson to Fredrick James Ferguson, $1, Morris Township
- Fredrick Ferguson and Jacqueline Fae Ferguson to Fredrick James Ferguson, $1, Morris Township
- Carl Bezilla to Bezilla Farms LLC, $1, Woodward Township
- Thomas W. Hazelton and Bonnie J. Hazelton to Richard Thomas Hazelton and Chana M. Hazelton, $1, Chest Township
- Shirley J. Dixon to Shirley J. Dixon and Wilbur D. Dixon, $1, Boggs Township
- Joel A. Stanton Co-Administrator, Jason E. Stanton Co-Administrator, and Stephen K. Stanton Est. to Joel A. Stanton and Jason E. Stanton, $1, Decatur Township
- Sam R. Rodi to Nicholas A. Spencer and Danah E. Spencer, $2,000, Clearfield Borough
- Rodney Boalich Executor and Anavell W. Bloom Est. to William M. Mcnamee and Susan E. McNamee, $50,000, Clearfield Borough
- Shirley J. Hurley to Dayna Lee Jones and Timothy Paul Jones, $1, Graham Township
- Douglas Marvin Wallace, Teri Kay Wallace, Tracy Armagost, Tracy Weisgarber, and Richard A. Armagost to Brooke N. Mohney, $10,000, Lawrence Township
- Edward G. Fisch, Alan L. Fisch, Ronald L. Fisch, Gerald D. Fisch Individually and Co-Administrator and Co-Executor, Robert E. Fisch Est., Jean M. Fisch Est., Karen Fisch Hidalgo, Karen Fisch Hidalgo, and Janet E. Stanek Individually and Co-Administrator and Co-Executor to Ronald L. Fisch, $1,500, Morris Township
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Marc Sherwood by Sheriff Sale, Laura M. Sherwood by Sheriff Sale, and Home Point Financial Corporation at the suit of Sherwood property to Home Point Financial Corporation, $2,085.56, Sandy Township
- Raymond L. Stiner and Gail M. Stiner to Devan Renaud, $87,000, Covington Township
- Leroy Cuneo and Angelika Cuneo to Andrew M. Byler and Amanda E. Byler, $75,000, Ferguson Township
- Marvin W. Maines, Jean E. Maines, and FKA Jean E. Duval to Dana Fletcher, $48,000, Bradford Township
- Thomas D. Delrocini and Dawn M. Delrocini to Scott S. Martin and John W. Drouillard, $20,000, Beccaria Township
- Miranda Flores Ross, Miranda Flores Ross, and Braiden D. Ross to Miranda Flores Ross and Miranda Flores Ross, $1, Huston Township
- Matthew A. Michaels and David C. Michaels to David C. Michaels, $1, Chest Township
