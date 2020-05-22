The following deeds were filed during the period of May 12-18 in the Clearfield County Register and Recorder’s office.
- Dennis and Janet Hillebrand to Lisa M. Garred, $189,000, Sandy Township.
- Robert Matthew Williams to James M. and Jane C. Pederson, $14,500, Burnside Township.
- Columbian Association Inc. to CD Rentals LLC, $180,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Fred R. and Phyllis J. Dunlap to Timothy B. and Beth A. Dunlap, $1, Decatur Township.
- Ernest C. and Janet Jackson Wensel to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Ernest C. and Janet Jackson Wensel, $10, Sandy Township.
- Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Anthony E. Hunsberger and Haley L. Howorth, $81,852, Sandy Township.
- Katherine E. Genna to Marlene K, Allen R. and Craig W. English, $70,000, Graham Township.
- Transland Corporation to MJO Rentals LLC, $56,050, Bradford Township.
- Mary Beth Evanko to David Lezzer Family LP, $100, Pike Township.
- Kenneth F. Brink and Paul D. Jr. and Tawnya L. Rainey to Paul D. Jr. and Tawnya L. Rainey, $1,500, Burnside Township.
- Church of Christ to Christopher James Olah, $1, Girard Township.
- Norman L. and Susan J. Bender to Bradley and Melissa Maines Sopic, $21,000, Pike Township.
- Perry M. and Richard E. Sweigert to Mark A. Collins, $138,000, Pike Township.
- Carolyn Kay and Sean P. Lay to Andrew J. Larson, $193,562, Cooper Township.
- Andrew J. Larson to Andrew J. Larson, Kari L. Mason and Jada R. Wisor, $63,230, Cooper Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Gary Lee Jones Sr. by sheriff’s sale, PNC Bank National Association and National City Bank to PNC Bank National Association, National City Bank and Provident Bank, $6,050.03, Decatur Township.
- Mari Lynn, Thomas K. Jr and Debra J. Scott and James A. Corby to Debra J. Scott, $1, DuBois City.
- Peter J. Endicott to Peter J. and Ermary Endicott, $1, Huston Township.
- David and James Dodd to David and James Dodd, $1, Sandy Township.
- Russell D. and Lori L. Walk to Isaac D. and Kasie L. Walk, $271,184.97, Beccaria Township.
- Michael R. Marsh and Kaitlyn R. Corby to Kyle Haupter and Ashley Mitchell, $160,000, Sandy Township.
- Benedetto P. and Donna L. Palumbo to Ryan P. and Jason D. McCandless, $5,000, Huston Township.
- Frank S. Schall to Stephen E. Songer, $250,000, Sandy Township.
- Erick N., Rose A. and Sandy J. McKay and Valerie J. Stiner to Joseph A. and Kerri L. Jacko, $1,500, Sandy Township.
- Mickey L. Moore to Scott A. Ishman and Eric S. Tracy, $117,300, Clearfield Borough.
- John M. and Mary E. Weaver to Riley J. Tripp, $40,000, Woodward Township.
- Robert B. and Loretta A. Johnson to Ashley Dawn Copenhaver and Daniel J. Brink, $1 and $11,017.30, Bigler Township.
- Kevin W. and Lisa E. Elensky Clark to Lisa E. Elensky Clark, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Riverview Bank, CBT Bank and Clearfield Bank and Trust Co. to 1935 Daisy LLC, $225,000.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Hannah M. Ross by sheriff sale, Riverview Bank and Clearfield Bank and Trust Co. to Riverview Bank and Clearfield Bank and Trust Co., $4,137,03.
- Lesa R. Lingle, Lyle H. Snyder, Faith A. Daniels, Carl G. Daniels, Keith A. Snyder, Vicki J. Frankovich and Robert J. Frankovich, to Lesa R. Lingle, $1, Pike Township
- Jeffrey A. Shatz and Karen S. Hammonds to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $1, Sandy Township.
- Jason R., Emily, Robert and Gwen Shepherd to Daniel Chelednik, $131,000, Sandy Township.
- Jean A. Monella to Sean Victor Nolf and Brenda R. and Christopher A. Overbeck, $59,900, Sandy Township.
- Landmark Homes and Acquisitions LLC to Wilber, Karen and Lindsay A. Kephart, $59,900, Bradford Township.
- Haley J. Rougeux to Erin L. Toney and Eric D. McCracken, $96,000, Lawrence Township.
- Jarome D. and Barbara J. Heffner to Brenda Bainbridge and David J. and Jay Paul Heffner, $1, Brady Township.
- Jarome D. and Barbara J. Heffner to Brenda J. Bainbridge and David J. and Jay Paul Heffner, $1, Union Township.
- Shane C. and Sheila M. Marshall to Sheila M. and Shane C. Marshall, $1, Sandy Township.
- Alice Marcy Knapek to Casa Partners LP, $255,000, Sandy Township.
- Barbara L. Plaszenski to Kenneth Stonehouse, $54,000, Huston Township.
- Patrick D. Corbet to Kyle R. Wittie, $264,0000, Sandy Township
- James E. Beck to Nathanial C. Brownlee, $182,000, Sandy Township.