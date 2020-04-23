- The following deeds were filed April 17-23 in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Natasha C. Grimes Linsey and Natasha C. Grimes Lindsey to John A. Rogers and Beth E. Rogers, $5,400, Curwensville Borough.
- Keith Klingler and Elaine Klingler to Girard W. Tibbott and Laurie A. Tibbott, $1, Bell Township.
- JP Morgan Chase Bank to Paul A. Edevane and Shari A. Edevane, $75,000, Bloom Township.
- Ron Lindenpitz and Heather Lindenpitz to Ken Snedden and Becky Snedden, $8,500, Sandy Township.
- Harry C. Stoltz and Mary E. Stoltz to Ricky D. Nelson, Barbara J. Nelson and April E. Nelson, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Geno M. Dicervo and Maria L. Cherry to Ronald L. Barrett and Judy M. Barrett, $255,000, Sandy Township.
- Nancy F. Valenza to Wayne P. Morroni and Wayne P. Morroni Revocable Trust, $249,500, Woodward Township.
- Leon E. Hansel to Wayne P. Morroni and Wayne P. Morroni Revocable Trust, $25,000, Woodward Township.
- Mary Ann Bloom, Anson W. Bloom and Tom Bloom to Caroline M. Sell, $1, Union Township.
- George Leone III and Laurie M. Leone to Christopher T. Shaw and Ashley T. Asti, $199,000, Sandy Township.
- Robert D. Baxter and Lori L. Baxter to Michael E. Nines Jr. and Ashley L. Nines, $390,000, Morris Township.
- Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Anthony S. Puccio, $65,000, Lawrence Township.
- Larry D. Guenot and Victoria A. Guenot to Gregory A. Rutter to Lisa C. Rutter, $39,000, Covington Township.
- David J. Finney and Joy C. Finney to Justin Hale, $1,500, Decatur Township.
- Mark Collins to Jesse A. Zimmerman and Elizabeth M. Zimmerman, $120,000, Bloom Township
- Larue M. Vallimont, Riverview Bank, CBT Bank and Clearfield Bank and Trust to Dennis W. Davis and Shirley J. Davis, $3,000, Clearfield Borough.
