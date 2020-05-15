The following deeds were filed during the period of May 8-14 in the Clearfield County Register and Recorder’s office.
- C. Alan Walker, Susan W. Kriner and Shannon Land and Mining Co. to Thomas D. and Diane M. Holencik and Holencik Revocable Trust, $3,729, Knox Township.
- Shannon M. Gregg to Michael B. and Deborah A. Gregg, $1, Irvona Borough.
- Lisa N. and Kevin Ream to Hunter L. Ream, $1, Bigler Township.
- Edward L. Jr. and Alena M. Clark to Michael Aughenbaugh, $169,900, Lawrence Township.
- Reece A. Matthew to Kameron and Alisha Brooks, $165,000, Goshen Township.
- Joshua L. and Erin M. Shaffer to Robert Troy and Jessica Green, $299,900, Sandy Township.
- Virginia M. and Sandra L. Kensinger to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $1, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Sherriff, Sara Turner by Sherriff’s sale and Northwest Savings Bank to Grant H. Butler, $22,071.67, Clearfield Borough.
- Eileen Karen and Santo W. Adamo to Patrick J. Jr. and Amanda R. Shell, $1, Burnside Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Daniel Chris and Michelle A. Thompson, $500, Sandy Township.
- 26 STONESTAND LLC to Joshua P. and Keirstin M.A. McGarry, $45,000, Ferguson Township.
- Victor A. III and Doria A. Martinelli to Joseph R. and Jennifer L. Olszewski, $180,000, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Bureau and Eugene P. and Donna M. Gribschaw by tax claim to Lewis W. Jr. and Valerie Slade, $400, Sandy Township.
- Dorothy Allison and John M. Noble to Kadaniah N. and Sara M. Lange, $135,000, DuBois City.
- Molly A. Moran and Karen C. Kugler to Eric T. and Melissa Anderson, $320,000, Sandy Township.
- Brian H. and Katie L. Douglass to Richard C. Sr. and Rose M. Petrillo, $165,000, DuBois City.
- Scott A. and Kelsey R. Washell Gulish to Scott A. and Kelsey R. Gulish, $1, Woodward Township.
- Rhonda L. Mundy and Sheila R. Berry Revocable Living Trust, to Rhonda L. Mundy and Rhonda L. Mundy Revocable Living Trust, $10, Sandy Township.
- John Chee Hung and Teresa Man Yu Lee to Derek T. and Sloan J. Danver, $200,000, Lawrence Township.
- Elaine D. Elensky and James W. Bechtold to Elaine D. Elensky Bechtold and Elaine D. Elensky Bechtold, $1, Lawrence Township.
- James W. Bechtold and Elaine D. Elensky Bechtold to Elaine D. Elensky Bechtold, $1, Bradford Township.
- Elaine D. Elensky Bechtold and James W. Bechtold to Elaine D. Elensky Bechtold, $1, Graham Township.
- George R. and Diane R. Decker to Patrick Chelgren, $150,000, Penn Township.
- Gary L. Fuhrman, Marzella L. Fuhrman, Troy L. Fuhrman, Deborah Rohrbaugh Fuhrman, Matthew Lynn Fuhrman, Michael C. Harman, Beverly A. Harman and Brian M. Harman to Terry’s Dream LLC, $1, New Washington Borough.
- David J, Ann L. and David Jr. Weitosh to Mark A. and Grace D. Crompton, $60,000, Morris Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to David L. Sawkins, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Gary A. and Sandra M. Polchito, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Kevin T. and Lori Sexton, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Evelyn Johnston and Loraine Jerome, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Robert E. and Donna M. Simone, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Brian and Kathleen Barlow, $10, Sandy Township.
- Cristopher P. and Elaine L. Clevenstine to Christopher P. and Elaine L. Clevenstine, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Megan N. and Derrick J. Strong to Justin M. Kitko, $35,000, Brisbin Borough.
- Thomas J. Rose to Kristofer D. and Tyra L. Daugherty, $6,000, Sandy Township
- David S. and Julia A. Roman to David S., Julia A., Cory J. and Ashley I. Roman, $1, Sandy Township and DuBois City.
- Nancy S. Kutsel Murray to Russel A. Donahue, $80,000, DuBois City.
- Louis T. and Shelly G. Akers Kiehlmeier, to Louis R. and Shelly G. Kiehlmeier, $1, Sandy Township.
- Darlene N. Grasso, Samuel Dick, Michael A. Grasso and Douglas D. Grasso to Douglas D. Dick, $1, Gulich Township.
- Cheryl Kunik to Leonard Guiher Jr., $1, Penn Township.
- David A. Whitehouse Jr. to Yen Ju Henry and Kathryn Ho, $1,000, Sandy Township.