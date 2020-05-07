The following deeds were filed during the period of May 1-7 in the Clearfield County Register and Recorder’s office.
- Gregory R. and Annette J. Patton to Long Shadow Builders LLC, $1, Sandy Township.
Long Shadow Builders LLC to Mad Housing Opportunities LLC, $20,000, Sandy Townshi
- p.
- Bruce A. ad Marie M. Fair to Wanda M. Morris and Taarna Andrews, $20,000, Lawrence Township.
- James K. Kyler to Joseph and MacKenzie Aveni, $6,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Holden K. and Shyanne Lowe to Derek Z. Lersch, $85,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Mary R. and Thomas J. Broderick Jr. to Patricia A. and Curtis F. McKnight, $1, Covington Township.
- Patricia A. and Curtis F. McKnight to Mary Rachelle and Thomas J. Broderick Jr., $1, Graham Township.
- Rosalind Jane Petuck to Matthew T. Willis, $129,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Paul M. Lockitski to Sara E. Stuart, $85,000, DuBois City.
- Leonard C. and Kandace L. Hawkins to Michael G. Jr. and Valerie M. Day, $118,000, DuBois City.
- Kenneth C. and Desiree S. Caliari to Felicia M. Steele, $120,000, Sandy Township.
- Judy A. Campbell to Michael A. and R. Elizabeth, Housiauxsteward, $149,900, Sandy Township.
- Nathan J. and Tonya Harned to Shannon and Matthew Monteson, $4,500, Sandy Township.
- Carla A. Mullen to Ruger Rentals LLC, $42,400, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Edward E. O’Donnell and Mary Jane O’Donnell estate to RES Coal Co., $49,500, Boggs Township.
- Jason Nutbrown to Joilette Saintil, $15, Sandy Township.