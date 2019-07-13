- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from July 5 to July 11:
- George Novosel Est., McKenzie Kristianne C. McKenzie and Mark McKenzie to NUTTALL LLC. $6,000, Decatur Township
- Frank F. Walter and Christa J. Walter to Silvia A. Moore, $1, Sandy Township
- Charles M. Ramarge and Susan Anne Ramarge to Vra P. Shah, $228,000, Sandy Township
- Arthur T. Benson and Kelly M. Benson to Michael Eperesi Jr. and Lisa Eperesi, $370,000, Sandy Township
- Barbara N. Miller Exe. and Alice Jean McKenrick Est. to Charles M. Natoli, $1, Clearfield Borough
- George Robert Kraynak Est and James D. Carmella, master, to Daniel Kraynak, $66,566.67, Bell Township
- Eugene Reighard and Gabrielle Reighard to Robert D. Reighard and Marivic R. Reighard, $120,000, Bell Township
- Matt A. Duncan and Tiffani A. Duncan to William N. Swoope Jr., and Christa B. Swoope, $79,000, Clearfield Borough
- Charles Jay Lewis and Christina Lewis to GIT R STORED LLC, $40,000, Beccaria Township
- Mosley William to Suzette Peters and Jeffrey Smithro, $1, Lawrence Township
- Cheryl A. Heresco and Mark L. Heresco to Crown Resorts LTD, $10, Sandy Township
- Michelle C. Millar Exe. and Mary Ann and James Blansett Est. to Crown Resorts LLC, $10, Sandy Township
- Shawn Martin and Coleen Martin to Crown Resorts LTD, $10, Sandy Township
- Michelle Larsen and Blaine Larsen to Lisa L. Zuenges and Wallace H. Zuenges, $10, Sandy Township
- Gilbert D. Martell and Marian G. Martell to Crown Resorts LTD, $10, Sandy Township
- Cheryl A. Heresco and James M. Heresco to Crown Resorts LTD, $10, Sandy Township
- David W. Paul, Patricia S. Paul, Elizabeth M. Pyle, Elizabeth M. Hart, Melissa Sloskey, Melissa S. Pyle, Kayla M. dean, Kayla M. Pyle, Justin M. Paul, Jenavieve Fuoco, Genavieve G. Pyle, Kristin N. Paul and Melissa H. Paul to Crown Resorts LTD, $10, Sandy Township
- U.S. Bank, trustee to Equity & Help Inc., $19,800, Sandy Township
- Equity & Help Inc. to Equity & Help Inc., trustee, $10, Sandy Township
- Devin L. Rhoad and Erinn R. Rhoad to Earl A. Dodson and Jacqueline D. Dodson, $35,000, Woodward Township
- Karl L. Reese to Shane E. Evans, $145,000, Brisbin Borough
- Lance David and Jane L. David to Melanie N. Everhart, $1, Beccaria Township
- Michael R. Burns and Linda R. Burns to Anne M. Burns, $1, Decatur Township
- Michael R. Burns and Linda R. Burns to Anne M. Burns, $1, Decatur Township
- Rosalind Jane Petuck to Jeffrey G. Bubb Jr. and Alicia Bubb, $52,000, Ramey Borough
- Jamie L. Ferguson Thornton and David A. Ferguson to Jesse W. Clemmer, $45,000, Decatur Township
- Clifford B. Spencer and Stephanie Lynn Spencer to Todd E. McQuillen Sr. and Susan L. McQuillen, $4,500, Bradford Township
- Carol Diane Kephart to Deborah L. Kenjora Thompson, $1,000, Decatur Township
- C. Morgan Sommerville, co-exe., Glenn Allen Park, co-exe. and Beatrice S. Park Est. to William Robert Park and Glenn Allen Park, $1, Cooper Township
- John S. Gordon, Exe. and Jeremy Gordon Est. to Christopher W. Welch, trustee; Ian B. MacCallum, trustee; and Gordon Family Trust, $1, Pine Township, Sandy Township
- George Carl Koval Est. and Phillip Howard Esq., to Veronica Jane Koval, Bigler Township
- Steven R. Byers and Dianne E. Byers to Richard Mahaffey and Caroleen Mahaffey, $160,000, Bell Township
- Anthony S. Puccio to Steven R. Byers and Dianne E. Byers, $100,000, Clearfield Borough
- Kathy J. Stanton to Daniel James Clark, $7,000, Sandy Township
- Isabelle M. Fox Est and Rodney G. Fox, Exe. to Joanne Hill, $1, Gulich Township
- Joanne Hill to Joanne Hill and Lori Hill, $1, Gulich Township
- Tracy Ellen Bibey, Dorsey Lewis Bibey Jr., Nikki A. Everson, Aaron Everson and Kimberly Ann McGee to Marvin W. Lingle and Helen J. Lingle, $40,000, Lawrence Township
- Derik J. Day and Ashley R. Day to Christ the King Manor Inc., $330,780, Sandy Township
- Clearfield County Sherriff, Jay Kovalick and First National Bank of Pennsylvania by sherriff sale to First National Bank of Pennsylvania, $1,121.58, Karthaus Township
- Rusty Gate Apartments LLC to Bryan S. Guthridge and Anna Guthridge, $37,0000, Sandy Township
- Rose Mary Swathsworth to Ande D. Braid, $200,000, Bloom Township
- Kristin M. Michaux and Zachary Michaux to Kristin M. Michaux and Zachary Michaux, $1, Sandy Township
- Gloucester Medical Real Estate Holdings LLC to Chad D. Caldwell, $69,900, DuBois City
- Susanne G. Morelli and Samuel W. Baker and Mary D. Baker, $280,000, Sandy Township
- E. Elaine Knarr Exe. and Harold N. Leach Est. to Rusty Gate Apartments LLC, $105,000, Sandy Township
- Rose Mary Swatsworth to Robert D. Swatsworth, Mark A. Swatsworth, Randal S. Swatsworth and Daniel I. Swatsworth, $1, Bloom Township
- Leslie J. Terza to Zachary J. Sahm, $89,000, Beccaria Township
- James H. Wayland and Ellen B. Wayland to Salem MHC LLC, $670,000, Brady Township
- Edith H. Edner and Edner Living Trust to Nicholas A. Kloszewski, $110,000, DuBois City
- H. Dean Conway and Mildred E. Conway to Janet L. Cole, $1, Girard Township
- Teresa Toy to Dennis E. Lezzer and Susan F. Lezzer, $170,000, Lawrence Township
- Patrick Dunn and Michelle D. Dunn to Roger L. Dixon Jr., $255,000, Pike Township
- Liza M. Buchanan and James Buchanan to Mark Picard and Susan Picard, $90,000, Clearfield Borough
- Bobby C. White and Stacey Mackey to Liza Michele Buchanan, $180,000
- John G. Achille Esq. and J. Richard Fullington Jr. Est. to Silvino Lopez, administrator, and Jesus Lopez Est., $1, Clearfield Borough
- Silvino Lopez, administrator, and Jesus Lopez Est. to Jennifer L. Baker, $80,000, Clearfield Borough
- RHCC Inc. to Michael Cantolina, by agent, and Susan McLaughlin, agent, $1,000, Cooper Township
- Michael Cantolina, by agent, and Susan McLaughlin, agent, to RHCC Inc., $1, Cooper Township
- Michael Cantolina, by agent, and Susan McLaughlin, agent, to Michael Cantolina, by agent, and Susan McLaughlin, agent, $1, Cooper Township
- Emmaline R. Raybuck Est., Robert G. Raybuck Est., Helen M. Coffman, Anthony Arthur Raybuck, Marsha Wayt, Benjamin Raybuck, Heather Noel Raybuck and Jeremiah B. Raybuck to Jeremiah B. Raybuck, $1, DuBois City
- Ronald W. Arthur and Karin L. Arthur to Ronald W. Arthur, Karin L. Arthur and Andrew S. Dege, $1, Cooper Township
- Mark A. Dragavon Exe., Julie Chaplin Dragavon Est. to Mark Alan Dragavon, $1, Beccaria Township, Goshen Township
- Thomas D. Lingle and Bessie M. Lingle to Mark Lee Taylor and Kitty Lou Taylor, $2,000, Lawrence Township
- Sidney P. Canaan and Kay L. Canaan to Sean P. Catalano and Kimberly R. Catalano, $100,000, Sandy Township
- Tommy A. Wingard to Martin W. Matlak, $90,000, Curwensville Borough
- Amanda D. Gardner to Amanda J. Huber, $25,000, Bigler Township
- Joseph M. Ponist to Jacob A. Srock and Billie J. Srock, $60,750. Beccaria Township
- Samuel R. Holland and Melinda M. Holland, to David Anthony and Michelle Anthony, $82,000, Curwensville Borough
- Gerard Scott Eminhizer, co-exe., Gloria Jean Evans, co-exe. and Helene L. Eminhizer Est. to Joshua T. Lannen and Sarah J. Cowder, $150,000, Cooper Township
- Dennis E. Lezzer and Susan F. Lezzer to Lance W. Howell, $170,000, Pike Township
- Jacob R. Stiner, administrator, and Brenda Leigey Stiner Est., Thomas L. McGonigal, $50,000, Girard Township
- Cheryl K. Jackson, co-exe., Lori J. McLean, co-exe., and Virginia M. Kellerman Est. to Darl C. Ferguson, $134,500
- Steven E. Pentz and Amanda L. Pentz to Steven E. Pentz, $1, Penn Township.
