- CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from July 12 to July 18:
- Clearfield County Sheriff and Wells Fargo Bank, trustee, Richard Tomlinson Jr and Carolyn Waite by sheriff’s sale to Wells Fargo Bank, $3,452.22, Clearfield Borough.
- Brian P. Lytle to Seth A. Beardsley, $105,000, Clearfield Borough
- John M. Kopchik and Joanne A. Maisano Kopchik to William Allen, $300, Sandy Township
- Traci L. Oldaker to Robert B. Watson, $22,000, Westover Borough
- Joseph Mark Sopic and Bobbie J. Sopic to Patrick M. Dunn and Michelle D. Dunn, $308,000, Pike Township
- Mickey L. Moore to Jaret A. McCracken, $47,500, Lawrence Township
- Mary Beth Long to Brian R. Lytle, $120,000, Clearfield Borough
- Scott D. Amrhein and Shannon G. Amrhein to Roger L. Armstrong and Jaymi L. Armstrong, $85,500, Union Township
- Richard Andrew Snyder and Gina Sue Snyder to Zachary Snyder, $1, Sandy Township
- Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $1, Sandy Township
- Twylia C. Gottfried, Exe. and Charles F. Emigh Est. to Robert J. Shirey Sr. and Janet Elaine Shirey, $234,600, Graham Township
- Anna Catherine Pardoe Dunlap to Carol Lynn Pardoe, $1, Gulich Township
- Fred G. Murray and Dianne M. Murray to Jason C. Westover and Crystal Westover, $162,900, DuBois
- Anne L. Morbeto Wilson, Lawrence E. Hirchak and Gwen A. Hirchak to Gary E. Dellinger and Dawn M. Dellinger, $52,000, Houtzdale Borough
- Carmellia Y. Cimino, Exe., and Marianna Cimino Est. to Shiela M. Johnson, $38,000. Sandy Township
- Tyler J. Shedlock and Basia Shedlock to Cameron J. Schnarrs, $74,900, Houtzdale Borough
- Julie M. Benamati-Noal and Darryl K. Noal to Nicholas D. Mayhew, $105,000, Pike Township
- Chase B. Wise and Abigail G. Houston to Chase B. Wise, $1, Clearfield Borough
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Crystal Maines by tax claim to Roger Green and Rebekah Green, $400, Bradford Township
- William H. Olin to Khrystial R. Olin, $1, Clearfield Borough
- Allen Gearhart and Marlene Gearhart to Michael J. Luckenbaugh, $5,000, Goshen Township
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Cheri Walker and Richard Walker by sheriff’s sale to OCWEN Loan Servicing LLC, $3,452.52, Sandy Township
- Elaine M. Henry and Eunice R. Marvel Est. to Rosemary A. Marvel, Elaine M. Henry and Robert L. Henry, $1, Covington Township
- Charles F. Welker Jr. to Robert Queen and Betty Queen, $14,000, Beccaria Township
- Mert Lee Mullen and Edith Richardson Mullen to Melissa A. Catalano, $9,000, Cooper Township
- J. Todd Hardy to Nicholas Andrew Rees and Kelly Kephart Rees, $50,000, Chester Hill Borough
- Mary C. Thompkins to Robert C. Thompkins, John M. Thompkins and Susan M. Thomas, $1, Huston Township
- Edward S. Morrison and Dorothy S. Morrison to Stephen Termin and Cherie Termin, $54,000, Lawrence Township
- Gary L. Berkely and Margaret M. Berkely Est. to Gary L. Berkely and Kathleen Kay Folmar, $1, Morris Township
- Ronald L. Martin and Laurie A. Martin to David S. Mital and Michelle R. Mital, $225,000, Decatur Township
- Daniel A. Garcia and Denise R. Garcia to Katie Salyer, $58,500, Beccaria Township
- Joshua M. Miller and Samantha D. Miller to Joshua M. Miller and Samantha D. Miller, $1, Bradford Township
- John A. Wagner and Gayle Wagner Est. to John A. Wagner, $1, Clearfield Borough
- Douglas T. Rydberg to Timothy L. Prisk, Bradford Township
- Daniel J. Russell and Cynthia E. Russell to Carl Stiver, $19,000, Union Township
- Troy I. Swope and Carla R. Swoope, to Carla R. Swoope, $1, Glen Hope Borough
- Joyce Yarger to Kevin L. Schnarrs and Lisa M. Schnarrs, $1, Decatur Township
- Dana E. Clark and Kristal M. Alexander to Gary M. Gallaher and Amy M. Gallaher, $85,000, Jordan Township
- Monica A. Supenia to Pascal A. Lawhead and Kristi M. Lawhead, $1, Clearfield Borough
- Preston P. Weatherholtz and Susan G. Weatherholtz to Nathanial E. Weatherholtz and Olivia G. Weatherholtz, $66,0000, Bradford Township
- Lee Lykens, Donna M. Lykens, Kenneth H. Elensky, M. Elaine Elensky, Gordon L. Bloom Jr., Janice D. Bloom, and Mary S. Westcott to Gordon L. Bloom Jr. and Janice D. Bloom, $1, Grampian Borough
- LSF9 Master Participation Trust and Hudson Homes Management LLC to Maryah L. Yost and Steven J. Redrup, $30,000, Clearfield Borough
- Arthur A. Ardire and Deborah R. Ardire to Kieran McGurik and Christina McGurik, $245,930, Sandy Township
- Glenn E. Thompson to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania –Department of Transportation, $1, Ferguson Township.
