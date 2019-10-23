The Clearfield County Commissioners signed a proclamation declaring November as National Adoption Month in Clearfield County.
Clearfield County Children and Youth Services Program Manager Shannon Kelly told the board at Tuesday’s meeting the emphasis of the month is to support current and would-be adoptive and foster families and to encourage the adoption of children who are in need of permanent families.
During the month, states, communities, public and private organizations, businesses, families, and individuals celebrate adoption as a positive way to build families and to create awareness about the need for child adoption.
Kelly reported CCCYS’ annual adoption matching event is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 13, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Luigi’s Villa, DuBois.
She said the event welcomes local families who are approved for adoption or those who are interested in becoming approved.
“It is an opportunity to meet children who are available for adoption and make a connection so that hopefully the children are able to go on to be adopted,” Kelly said.
Commissioner John Sobel thanked members of the CCCYS for the work they do especially in cases of child adoption and foster care.