Highlights from Tuesday’s Clearfield County Commissioners’ meeting include:
1. Commissioners approved personnel changes: new hires, Alisha Kephart, part-time corrections officer, Clearfield County Jail, effective Oct. 28; transfers, Alex Gudalis, part-time telecommunicator to full-time telecommunicator, Clearfield County emergency services dispatch, effective Oct. 20; and separations/retirements, Tara Sample, part-time corrections officer, Clearfield County Jail, effective Oct. 24.
2. Commissioners entered into a reimbursement agreement with the state Department of Transportation for a project to dismantle the Kellytown bridge. Chief Clerk Lisa McFadden told the board the span has been out of service for 25 years. Work to remove the structure is scheduled for 2020.
3. Commissioners approved a letter of interest be sent to the federal Emergency Management Agency noting Clearfield County is interested in joining the 2022 hazard mitigation planning process.
4. Commissioners approved sending a request to the state Department of Human Services for the county to join the Behavioral Health Alliance of Rural Pennsylvania. Chairman John Sobel said the membership would provide the county with more authority in how funds received are spent.
5. Commissioners approved renewing a five-year intergovernmental agreement with the federal correction institute at Loretto that would allow Clearfield County to utilize services and housing as necessary in emergency situations.