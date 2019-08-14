Highlights from Tuesday’s Clearfield County Commissioners’s meeting include:
1. Commissioners approved personnel matters including transferring William MacDonald from full-time to a part-time corrections officer at the Clearfield County Jail, effective Aug. 20; and separations and retirements including Jaden Cunningham, part-time telecommunicator at the county’s emergency dispatch center, retroactive to July 23; Kiley Smith, full-time telecommunicator at the county’s emergency dispatch center, retroactive to Aug. 5; Jennifer Shaffer, secretary to District Magisterial Judge Michael Morris, effective Aug. 21; and Nancy Collins, administrative assistant in the county’s tax assessment office, effective Aug. 16. The commissioners reported Collins is a long-time employee. “We wish her well in her retirement,” Commissioner Mark McCracken said. “We thank her for her years of service to the county,” Chairman John Sobel said.
An extremely brief salary board meeting was held prior to the commissioner’s meeting. During the meeting, the board approved creating a fiscal technician supervisor position for the children and youth services department. The salary for the new position will be $26,000 to $30,000 per year.