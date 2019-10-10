Highlights from Tuesday’s Clearfield County Commissioner’s meeting include:
1. Commissioners authorized personnel changes. They include: new hires, Devon Bradford, caseworker, Children and Youth Services, effective Sept. 30; and Sasha Brock, part-time corrections officer, Clearfield County Jail, effective Sept. 30; transfers, Justin Millinder, full-time telecommunicator, Clearfield County Emergency Services Dispatch, effective Sept. 22; and Alex George, deputy warden, Clearfield County Jail, effective Oct. 14; and separations/retirements, Vincent Felli, licensed practical nurse, Clearfield County Jail, effective Oct. 2. The commissioners also approved leave, under the Family Medical Leave Act for two employees –one from Sept. 22-30 and the other intermittent, beginning Sept. 12.
2. Commissioners approved school-based probation agreements with the Clearfield Area and DuBois Area school districts.
3. Commissioners authorized a liquid fuels fund allocation for Coalport Borough in the amount of $3,000.
Following the meeting, the commissioners entered into an executive session with assistant county Solicitor Kim Kesner. Kesner reported he would be bringing the board up to date on two commercial assessment appeals. He said no action would be taken by the commissioners Tuesday. “Official action will occur at a later meeting,” Kesner said.
Also on Tuesday, the commissioners, as part of the Clearfield County Salary Board, authorized an increased in salary for the second shift deputy warden of $1,500, bringing the annual salary to $35,500 per year. Deputy Warden Alex George will be paid the rate received by first shift deputy warden for 30 working days while he is training for the position. Following completion of his training period, he would receive the annual salary for the second shift deputy position.