Clearfield County Commissioners approved changes to county personnel positions at Tuesday’s meeting.
Katelyn Ecke was hired as an adult probation officer in the probation department, effective Aug. 19, and Cynthia Puit as a secretary III in the domestic relations office, effective Sept. 3.
Greg Hallstrom II was transferred from a temporary full-time correction’s officer at the Clearfield County Jail to a part-time correction’s officer at the jail, effective Aug. 23.
The board also approved separations and retirements. They are Taylor Jersey, part-time correction’s officer at the Clearfield County Jail, effective Aug. 20; Nathan Lash, part-time community service intern in the probation department, effective Aug. 9; and Elizabeth Frailey, caseworker for Children and Youth Services, effective Sept. 6.
The commissioners also authorized a family medical leave for an employee from Aug. 4 through Sept. 27.