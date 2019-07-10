Clearfield County Commissioners approved county personnel position changes at Tuesday’s meeting. They include:
New hires — Curtis Daub, caseworker Children and Youth Services, retroactive to July 1, Betsy Hainsey, administrative assistant Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority retroactive to July 1; and Diane Murray, caseworker CYS, retroactive to July 8.
Derek Dixon was transferred from probation officer to IPP Coordinator for the probation office.
Separations and retirements — Brandon Cartwright, part-time corrections officer at the Clearfield County Jail, effective June 23; R. Bryon Snyder, security guard, effective July 2; Scott Carr, enforcement officer for the county’s domestic relations office, effective July 19; Sara Gallaher, secretary II DRO, effective July 31; and Fran Salvage, nurse CCJ, effective July 12.