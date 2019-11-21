Clearfield County Commissioners recently approved submitting an application for the 2019 Community Development Block Grant funding.
County Community Development Specialist Lisa Kovalick reported the county’s non-entitlement allocation is modestly higher this year.
“There is a slight increase of about $2,000,” she told the board.
Total funds are $263,747 of which $216,273 will be used for the first phase of a three part project to assist Huston Township Water Authority with improvements to its water distribution system. The water lines are in poor condition and the authority is losing potable water. The authority is under a constant order from the state Department of Environmental Protection to replace the failing water lines. The remaining funds, $47,474, will be used for administration of the grant funds.
Applications for funding were also received from Houtzdale Municipal Authority for a new elevator and the Area Agency on Aging for infrastructure for the Village of Hope, she said.
Kovalick also reported on the allocations for both Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township. Clearfield Borough’s 2019 CDBG total allocation is $112,565. Of that amount, $92,304 will be used for the flood project, storm sewers and street improvements on Tyler Avenue in the West Side of the borough. The remaining funds, $19,760 will be used for program administration.
Lawrence Township’s total 2019 allotment is $127,323. The amount will be broken down with $104, 405 being utilized for storm sewer and street improvements in the Kerr Addition area of the township. The remaining $22,918 would be used for program administration.
Commissioner Mark McCracken said the federal funding has been a boon to municipalities in Clearfield County since being enacted years ago under President Ronald Regan’s administration.
“Several years ago, the federal government was looking into the possibility of doing away with CDBG funding but Clearfield County sees the value of what those funds bring. We previously allocated the funds for sewer and water projects but we have moved away from that now. There has been a lot of benefit especially to small and rural communities.”