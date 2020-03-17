The Clearfield County Election and Voter’s Registration Department has canceled the three voting system demonstration sessions scheduled to begin Wednesday.
Director of Elections Dawn Graham said, “With an abundance of caution and on recommendation from the Center for Disease Control and Gov. Tom Wolf, Clearfield County is canceling all public demonstrations scheduled for this week and next. They were to be held today at the Clearfield County Courthouse, Thursday, March 19 at Parkside Community Center, DuBois; and Tuesday, March 24 at Houtzdale Fire Co.,” she said.
The demonstrations will not be rescheduled, Graham said.
“We understand the importance of reaching out to the community on the new voting equipment, so demonstration videos will be posted to the county’s website at clearfieldco.org,” she explained.
The information may also be viewed at https://www.votespa.com/readytovote/Pages/Clearfield-County-Voting-System.aspx. County residents with additional questions or concerns should contact the Clearfield County Elections office at 765-2642, extension No. 5053 or email elections@clearfieldco.org.